Here are our Week 2 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1-0 record

Toyed with opponents, including Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, until losing to Oilers on Thursday night. Still best-looking NHL team on offense and — especially — defense.

2. (7) Calgary Flames, 3-1-0

Newcomers Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar have 12 points in four games. Somehow lost to Buffalo.

3. (3) Florida Panthers, 3-1-0

Lost to hot Bruins squad. Took down unbeaten Flyers — wait, what? — but also lost standout defenseman Aaron Ekblad indefinitely.

4. (4) New York Rangers, 3-1-1

Not all about struggling goalie Igor Shesterkin. Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere and No. 2 Kaapo Kakko getting it done with three goals, five points. Um, lost to San Jose?

5. (1) Colorado Avalanche, 2-1-1

Losing captain Gabriel Landeskog for 12 weeks to knee surgery after he missed training camp will hurt team already sluggish out of gate.

Advertising

6. (11) Boston Bruins, 3-1-0

Despite goal-filled loss to Ottawa, new coach Jim Montgomery starting strong even without Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

7. (12) Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-0-1

Not only aging Bruins getting things done. Evgeny Malkin, Sidney Crosby raising them a set of reading glasses and an AARP card.

8. (6) Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2-0

A bit soon to call out Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and friends, though coach Sheldon Keefe can read own Vegas odds and likely senses it’s getting late early.

9. (10) St. Louis Blues, 2-0-0

Goalie Jordan Binnington has allowed only five goals on 60 shots, including stopping 32 of 35 against Kraken.

10, (13) Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1-0

Routed tired Kraken team that landed at 4:30 a.m. the day of game, then lost to Flames. But shut out Jets, so props to goaltending.

11. (5) Tampa Bay Lightning, 1-3-0

Letting go of Ryan McDonagh, Ondrej Palat might have been bridge too far in annual quest to stave off salary-cap hell.

Advertising

12. (16) Dallas Stars, 3-0-1

Jake Oettinger has a .966 save percentage, and Tyler Seguin is back to old self in helping new coach Pete DeBoer look like a genius.

13. (8) Edmonton Oilers, 2-2-0

Ex-Toronto goalie Jack Campbell is in Maple Leafs’ opening-round playoff form. But beating Carolina on Thursday night was a reminder of what underperforming team is capable of.

14. (9) Minnesota Wild, 1-3-0

Early quote of the year contender from Mats Zuccarello: “Sometimes we play defense like we’re a [expletive] junior team.”

15. (15) New York Islanders, 2-2-0

Outscored Ducks and Sharks 12-3 in a pair of home wins and got three goals from mid-six forward Oliver Wahlstrom. Then saved Lindy Ruff’s job by folding against Devils.

16. (21) Buffalo Sabres, 3-1-0

Goalie Eric Comrie helped win in Edmonton despite being outshot 23-5 in third period. Then won in Calgary? Um, what’s up?

17. (20) Los Angeles Kings, 3-3-0

Three consecutive one-goal road wins helped folks forget shaky goaltending until they got hammered by Penguins on Thursday.

Advertising

18. (25) Detroit Red Wings, 2-0-1

Free-agent signee David Perron has three goals and an assist already, and the rebuild has some needed momentum.

19. (24) Winnipeg Jets 2-2-0

Three goals in first three games for Mark Scheifele had been welcome sign, including in win over Colorado. Then Vegas routed them.

20. (27) Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1-0

NHL’s most dangerous team when down 2-0. Had won two in a row when overcoming that deficit, then tied Florida in a third such game before ultimately taking season’s first loss.

21. (19) Washington Capitals, 2-3-0

Injuries piling up. Barely beat Montreal at home, then needed four-goal, third period rally to defeat lead-blowing Canucks. Meh.

22. (23) Ottawa Senators, 2-2-0

Won two in a row to avoid having what’s supposed to be an improved season from going off early cliff. Shane Pinto, back from shoulder injury, has three goals his past three games.

23. (29) Montreal Canadiens, 3-2-0

Not even worst team in Canada. Keep this smoke-and-mirrors act up, Martin St. Louis’ over-performing bunch can kiss Connor Bedard goodbye.

Sponsored

24. (17) Seattle Kraken, 1-2-2

Only ceremonial rally colors hoisted at Climate Pledge were white surrender flags until Dave Hakstol’s group notched a lone point against St. Louis in three-game homestand.

25. (26) New Jersey Devils, 2-2-0

Lindy Ruff watch is put on hold another week after huge win over Islanders. Generating plenty of scoring chances, but all of those top-10 draft picks need to start putting pucks in the net.

26. (14) Nashville Predators, 2-3-1

Can’t win against anybody other than San Jose, or on North American soil. Bad penalties led to blown multi-goal lead to Kings at home then took fourth consecutive loss to Columbus.

27. (28) Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-3-0

Got schedule break, not to mention four third-period goals playing Predators. Patrik Laine injury looms even with Johnny Gaudreau’s six points in five games.

28. (18) Vancouver Canucks, 0-3-2

Protect leads as well as the Kraken win at home. First team in NHL history to blow multi-goal advantages in first four games.

29. (30) Chicago Blackhawks, 1-2-0

Beat the Sharks, so it doesn’t really count. But hey, they’ll take it, I suppose, since they’re trying to lose. Or, maybe they’ll toss the win back? Very confused.

Advertising

30. (22) Anaheim Ducks, 1-3-0

Since unimpressive opening win over Kraken, have been outscored 17-7 in three consecutive losses. Not sure whether that’s worse for the Kraken, or for them.

31. (32) Arizona Coyotes, 1-3-0

Beat Maple Leafs, and it wasn’t even a playoff game. Seriously don’t care why or how, but fun seeing college equivalent take down hockey’s most annoying team. Move them up one for kicks.

32. (31) San Jose Sharks, 1-5-0

Somehow beat the Rangers, of all teams, in OT on Thursday. But they are still awful and look ready to make a race of it with Coyotes for Connor Bedard.