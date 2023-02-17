Top squads are solidifying positions for the stretch run while “bubble” teams figure out whether to buy or sell before the March 3 NHL trade deadline.

Let’s take a look at our Week 18 power rankings entering Friday’s games.

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 41-8-5

Looked downright ordinary losing four of five games before winning Thursday, but that’s still not enough to knock them from their perch.

2. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 36-10-8

Have won 11 of past 13 by spreading the wealth much like the Kraken, with eight players scoring 10 or more goals.

3. (4) Toronto Maple Leafs, 33-14-8

Auston Matthews scored game-winning goal against Chicago on Wednesday in first game back after missing three weeks because of knee injury.

4. (3) New Jersey Devils, 35-14-5

Devils team relying heavily on top-end stars had dropped two of past three with Jack Hughes injured but due back any day.

5. (5) Tampa Bay Lightning, 35-16-3

Took down the Avalanche again in another Stanley Cup rematch, then beat Dallas before somehow losing 1-0 to Arizona and former Lightning goalie draft pick Connor Ingram in a shootout on a night they had 47 shots.

6. (7) New York Rangers, 32-14-8

Six consecutive victories and have scored six goals in each of three games since the trade for Vladimir Tarasenko.

7. (6) Dallas Stars, 30-14-11

Western Conference leaders lost pair of games to Bruins and Lightning that underscored struggles with power play, now 1 for past 20.

8. (9) Vegas Golden Knights, 33-18-4

No Mark Stone, no matter. Four consecutive victories enabled them to expand lead atop Pacific Division.

9. (8) Edmonton Oilers, 30-19-6

Connor McDavid entered Friday needing one point to become seventh NHL player to reach 100 by his 56th game.

10. (11) Winnipeg Jets 34-20-1

Jets have $9 million in salary-cap space available for trade-deadline upgrades to what’s already one of NHL’s top three defensive teams.

11. (10) Seattle Kraken, 31-18-6

Philipp Grubauer is 4-2-2 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .927 save percentage his past eight outings in reclaiming No. 1 goaltender mantle.

12. (13) Los Angeles Kings, 30-18-7

Journeyman professional goaltender Pheonix Copley received a one-year contract extension, then won his 16th and 17th games since his Dec. 6 debut — the NHL’s highest total that time frame.

13. (12) Colorado Avalanche, 29-19-5

Nathan Mackinnon scored 48th game-winning goal of career, moving one past Michel Goulet for third all-time on Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise list.

14. (14) Pittsburgh Penguins, 27-17-9

Surprising advanced analytics show third line of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen is worst in NHL for expected goals — a big reason team has struggled.

15. (18) Florida Panthers, 28-24-6

It took 58 games, but defenseman Marc Staal, 36, finally scored a goal as Panthers beat Washington to tie Capitals for final playoff spot in Eastern Conference.

16. (16) Washington Capitals, 28-23-6

Scoring leader Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss at least a week after the death of his father.

17. (15) Calgary Flames, 25-19-11

Allan Walsh, the agent for struggling forward Jonathan Huberdeau, took jab at Flames franchise by tweeting: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.”

18. (17) Minnesota Wild, 28-21-5

Have gone 11 consecutive games without scoring more than three goals, losing eight of those.

19. (24) Detroit Red Wings, 25-20-8

Dylan Larkin had multiple points in four consecutive games as the Red Wings — winners of five in a row — closed within two points of the final conference playoff spot.

20. (23) Ottawa Senators, 26-24-3

Streaky team has won six of past seven, and though playoffs remain a pipe dream at least the GM now says he won’t trade young star Alex DeBrincat by deadline.

21. (19) Buffalo Sabres, 27-22-4

Rasmus Dahlin has 173 assists, moving into eighth place all-time by an NHL defenseman before age 23.

22. (20) New York Islanders, 27-23-7

Bo Horvat went from a disappointing Vancouver team that couldn’t win with him to another disappointing squad that apparently can’t win with him.

23. (25) St. Louis Blues, 26-25-3

Dead cat bounce of three consecutive victories after calling it a season by trading Vladimir Tarasenko.

24. (21) Philadelphia Flyers, 22-23-10

Have lost seven of past nine, and coach John Tortorella was too embarrassed and volatile after consecutive losses to Kraken to risk saying anything to media other than that he shouldn’t say anything.

25. (22) Nashville Predators, 25-21-6

Outscored 15-5 since the All-Star break, this “Fake .500” team looking increasingly likely to be sold off for parts come trade deadline.

26. (27) Montreal Canadiens, 23-28-4

First three-game win streak in three months ended Thursday at Carolina, and Kirby Dach is team’s latest young star sidelined — this time by a non-COVID illness.

27. (29) Arizona Coyotes, 19-28-8

Seven-game point streak (4-0-3) with help from a 47-save Connor Ingram performance in 1-0 win over Lightning (!!) — most on-record by goalie in first career shutout.

28. (26) Vancouver Canucks, 21-30-4

Scoring is more balanced since Horvat was traded, but awful defense has still yielded five or more goals in five of past six games and four in the other.

29. (30) San Jose Sharks 17-28-11

Defenseman Erik Karlsson’s 73 points were 21 more than his next-closest teammate and 31 more than any Kraken player.

30. (28) Chicago Blackhawks, 16-32-5

Getting outscored 13-3 in three consecutive losses has served notice to Columbus that Connor Bedard fight isn’t over yet.

31. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 17-32-6

Had been on a bit of a roll before three consecutive losses once again had bookmakers touting Dallas Eakins as next coach to be fired.

32. (32) Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-32-5

Were cruising in bid to be NHL’s worst team until they beat Maple Leafs and Jets to potentially ruin yet another quest.