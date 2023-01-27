No changes to the top six in this week’s NHL power rankings, and few in the top 10. Things are leveling out in these rankings as the All-Star break nears.

Here are our weekly power rankings (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 38-6-4

Despite loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, their plus-82 goal differential on pace for best season since the 1978-79 New York Islanders on eve of their dynasty.

2. (2) Toronto Maple Leafs, 30-11-8

Auston Matthews out at least three weeks because of a knee injury, but team hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 14.

3. (3) Carolina Hurricanes, 30-9-8

Goalie Frederik Andersen — unbeaten in five appearances since return to action — left Wednesday’s game against Dallas because of upper-body injury but is said to be fine.

4. (4) Tampa Bay Lightning, 31-15-1

Have won a record 11 consecutive home games at Amalie Arena, including a Thursday takedown of Bruins.

5. (5) Seattle Kraken, 28-14-5

Jared McCann hit 50 franchise goals for a Kraken team that finally figured out how to beat the Vancouver Canucks.

Advertising

6. (6) New Jersey Devils, 31-13-4

Had gone eight in a row without a regulation loss until Nashville beat them Thursday.

7. (9) Dallas Stars, 28-13-9

Jason Robertson on pace for a 54-goal season after notching four in his past five games.

8. (8) Vegas Golden Knights, 29-17-3

Have lost five of past six and entered Friday at risk of ceding at least a share of division lead for first time since October.

9. (10) New York Rangers, 26-14-8

Rangers owner James Dolan finds new way to tick off fans, threatening beer ban at Madison Square Garden in bizarre public feud with state liquor license board over stuff that has nothing to do with alcohol.

10. (13) Colorado Avalanche, 26-18-3

Six consecutive victories in which they outscored opponents 26-8 before blowing multigoal lead and somehow losing in regulation to (yikes!) Anaheim.

11. (14) Edmonton Oilers, 27-18-4

Connor McDavid on pace for 68 goals and 150 points for team that just logged 13 of 14 possible points over past seven games.

Advertising

12. (9) Winnipeg Jets 31-18-1

Have been held to two goals or fewer in five of the past seven games — losing four.

13. (12) Los Angeles Kings, 27-17-6

Kevin Fiala the first Kings player to notch 50 points in under 50 games since Pavol Demitra in 2005-06.

14. (11) Minnesota Wild, 26-17-4

Halted three-game skid by beating Flyers in OT, but have scored more than three goals just once in last nine games.

15. (16) Pittsburgh Penguins, 24-15-9

Kris Letang returned after an 11-game absence and immediately logged four points in a comeback victory.

16. (17) Calgary Flames, 23-17-9

Flames backup goalie Dan Vladar was expected to play Kraken on Friday, sporting 9-0-2 mark and needing a win or OT loss to tie Mike Vernon’s franchise unbeaten mark.

17. (15) Washington Capitals, 26-19-6

Nicklas Backstrom with 751st assist surpasses Hall of Famer Larry Robinson for 41st most in NHL history.

Advertising

18. (22) Buffalo Sabres, 26-19-3

Owen Power among 10 youngest rookie defensemen in NHL history to have a goal streak of three or more games.

19. (18) Detroit Red Wings, 21-18-8

Morris Seider became first Red Wings defenseman to post three games of at least three points at age 21 or younger.

20. (24) Nashville Predators, 24-18-6

Three consecutive victories against contenders Devils, Kings and Jets have them surging into playoff picture.

21. (21) Florida Panthers, 23-21-6

Andrew Barkov named to replaced injured Auston Matthews at All-Star Game being hosted by Florida.

22. (18) St. Louis Blues, 23-23-3

Three consecutive losses to teams near bottom of standings may have put a cork in their playoff aspirations once and for all.

23. (20) Philadelphia Flyers, 20-21-9

Three consecutive losses will at least get folks to stop talking about their Pride Night debacle.

Sponsored

24. (25) Ottawa Senators, 21-23-3

Just 10 goals in their past six games — five of them in one contest — have Sens back to looking for offensive answers.

25. (23) New York Islanders, 23-22-5

Six losses in a row and haven’t scored in the third period for a franchise-record 11 consecutive games.

26. (26) Montreal Canadiens, 20-25-4

Cole Caufield out for the season on a team where anybody good is hurt.

27. (27) Vancouver Canucks, 19-26-3

The Rick Tocchet era feels like it’s been around two months but only just began with a win then a resounding loss to Kraken.

28. (29) Chicago Blackhawks, 15-28-4

Seven wins in 10 games as Jaxson Stauber becomes third goalie in Hawks history to win first two NHL appearances.

29. (30) Arizona Coyotes, 16-28-5

Their home record of 10-8-2 — bolstered by a Thursday shutout of St. Louis — risks putting a crimp in their Connor Bedard hopes.

Advertising

30. (28) San Jose Sharks 14-25-10

Timo Meier watch is on as rest of NHL circles like sharks to pick meat scraps from this juicy trade deadline carcass.

31. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 15-29-5

Another multigoal third period comeback win — this time over Colorado — gives them a league-leading four this season.

32. (32) Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-30-3

Just as projected No. 1 overall pick Bedard starts learning to speak Ohioan, they snag six points out of seven.