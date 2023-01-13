Most NHL teams, including the Kraken, have reached the halfway mark of the 82-game schedule.

And if you’re the Kraken, winners of seven in a row, you can anticipate some neat rewards looming — including a move up our weekly rankings (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 32-5-4

Finally lost a regulation home game — to the Kraken, no less. Still on pace to break Montreal’s season record of 132 points from 1976-77.

2. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs, 26-10-7

John Tavares reached 20-goal mark for third time as a Maple Leaf and 13th time in his career.

3. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 26-9-7

Had lost four in a row before beating lowly Columbus to get coach Rod Brind’Amour his 200th victory.

4. (5) Vegas Golden Knights, 28-13-2

Celebrated their owner, Bill Foley, buying stake in a second overseas soccer team in a month by winning for fourth time in five games.

Advertising

5. (4) Winnipeg Jets 27-14-1

Allowed an atypical 11 goals in two games before giving up just two against Buffalo for third victory in past four contests.

6. (10) Seattle Kraken, 25-12-4

Six consecutive road victories on trip including against powerhouse Maple Leafs and Bruins.

7. (6) Tampa Bay Lightning, 26-13-1

Have won nine in a row at home with Brayden Point scoring in eight of those until being held to an assist Thursday.

8. (8) New York Rangers, 24-12-7

Beat Dallas in overtime Thursday for 12th comeback win this season, tied for second-most in league.

9. (7) Dallas Stars, 25-11-7

Jason Robertson a goal from becoming sixth active U.S.-born player to record consecutive 30-goal seasons by age 23.

10. (9) New Jersey Devils, 26-12-3

After a rocky December they’re 3-1-1 in January but need scoring depth beyond Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton.

Advertising

11. (13) Los Angeles Kings, 25-14-6

Have won 10 of past 13 to keep ahead of Kraken despite a goal differential of zero and subpar underlying defensive statistics.

12. (11) Washington Capitals, 23-15-6

Nicklas Backtrom and Tom Wilson are finally back from surgery, but team now struggling to score goals.

13. (14) Pittsburgh Penguins, 21-13-6

Evgeny Malkin became oldest Penguins player (36 years, 163 days) to record four-point game since current Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin (39, 44).

14. (12) Minnesota Wild, 23-14-4

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury left team for personal reasons following one of three consecutive losses, and team needed rally against Islanders to end skid.

15. (19) Calgary Flames, 20-14-9

Forward Walker Duehr scored first NHL goal — also the first by a player born in South Dakota. That’s 39 states and D.C. with a native-born scorer.

16. (17) Edmonton Oilers, 22-18-3

Connor McDavid with highlight-reel 35th goal is on pace to become sixth player in NHL history to surpass 150 points in a season.

Advertising

17. (15) Colorado Avalanche, 20-17-3

Caught in a 1-6-1 vortex as injuries, fatigue and a zero goal differential are making folks forget they’re defending champs.

18. (21) Detroit Red Wings, 18-15-7

Beat Maple Leafs in regulation for first time since 2017, with Lucas Raymond scoring 35th career goal — tying Gordie Howe for third-fastest to that in franchise history before age 21.

19. (16) New York Islanders, 22-18-3

Lost five of six and scored just six goals in the five defeats.

20. (25) Philadelphia Flyers, 17-18-7

Have won six of seven thanks to improved offense averaging more than four goals per game that stretch.

21. (23) St. Louis Blues, 21-18-3

Had averaged more than four goals in January after losing Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, but dropped a home matchup to Calgary when offense sputtered.

22. (18) Buffalo Sabres, 20-18-2

Three consecutive losses, including to the Kraken, in which they were held to five total goals.

Sponsored

23. (20) Florida Panthers, 19-20-4

Have allowed fewer than three goals just once in past seven games and four or more in five of those.

24. (22) Nashville Predators, 19-16-6

This is still a flawed team when Juuse Saros isn’t making 40 or 50 saves a night.

25. (24) Ottawa Senators, 19-19-3

D.J. Smith got his 100th coaching victory as Senators clawed back to .500 in a trying season for him.

26. (26) Vancouver Canucks, 17-21-3

Three of their four victories over past four weeks came against Pacific Division squads, who they aren’t playing now in losing six of seven.

27. (27) Montreal Canadiens, 17-22-3

Held pregame Bell Centre ceremony honoring their recently retired onetime star defenseman — now an ESPN analyst — P.K. Subban, then beat Nashville, the team they traded him to, for second win in 10 games.

28. (29) San Jose Sharks 13-22-8

Only wins in past eight games came against Coyotes and Blackhawks, but those standings points could cost valuable pingpong balls in draft lottery.

Advertising

29. (28) Arizona Coyotes, 13-23-5

Seven consecutive losses in which they’ve been outscored 31-14 has them back in contention for Connor Bedard.

30. (30) Anaheim Ducks, 12-26-4

They posted consecutive wins for third time this season, but if it looks, walks and quacks like a Duck, it’s still horrible — and got outscored 13-3 the next two games.

31. (32) Chicago Blackhawks, 11-25-4

Have won three in a row for first time since beating Kraken nearly three months ago, just as Dave Hakstol’s group visits again.

32. (31) Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-27-2

Didn’t think anybody could supplant Chicago again, but five more losses in last six helped claim this week’s garbage crown.