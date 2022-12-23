It’s been two weeks since we’ve done these, so there have been some bigger-than-usual jumps and plummets in the time since, as NHL heads into its annual Christmas break.

Here are our Week 11 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 26-4-2

Just two regulation losses in their past 20 games and riding a 20-game points streak at home.

2. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs, 21-7-6

Shook off their first consecutive losses since Nov. 11 by winning two in a row and beating a surging Tampa Bay squad in process.

3. (10) Carolina Hurricanes, 21-6-6

Have won seven in a row and gone without a regulation loss in their past 13.

4. (4) Winnipeg Jets 21-11-1

Kyle Connor seeking to become second player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise history to record 100 points in a calendar year.

5. (9) Pittsburgh Penguins, 19-9-5

Had won eight of nine before overtime loss to Carolina — going 10-for-27 on a power play that’s struggled much of season.

6. (8) Tampa Bay Lightning, 20-11-1

Had won 13 of 16 before a couple losses, but three-time defending Eastern Conference champs looking like they’re back.

7. (5) Vegas Golden Knights, 23-11-1

Had struggled with a home record of 8-9-0 and three consecutive losses at T-Mobile Arena before beating Arizona.

8. (6) Dallas Stars, 19-9-6

Jason Robertson held to just one goal his past nine games but still third overall with 24.

9. (11) Colorado Avalanche, 18-11-2

Team scoring leader Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals over past 15 games for an Avalanche team that hasn’t scored more than three in a game since Dec. 1.

10. (2) New Jersey Devils, 22-9-2

Lost six in a row and seven of nine before beating Florida with ninth comeback win of the season.

11. (19) New York Rangers, 19-11-5

They’ve won eight of past nine and are finally playing like team that nearly made Stanley Cup Final last season.

12. (15) Minnesota Wild, 19-12-2

Six consecutive victories before losing in disappointing fashion to lowly Sharks, but still setting up nicely after rough start.

13. (7) Seattle Kraken, 18-10-4

Have given away eight standings points already to Anaheim, Chicago, Montreal and Vancouver teams they should be beating.

14. (17) Los Angeles Kings, 19-12-5

Four consecutive victories have kept them in second place ahead of Kraken, who have burned up some of those games in hand once enjoyed.

15. (22) Washington Capitals, 18-13-4

Have won eight of past nine to regain control of final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

16. (13) Florida Panthers, 15-15-4

Were No. 1 overall at the break last season, but this season are out of a playoff spot after dropping five of their past seven.

17. (12) New York Islanders, 18-14-2

They’ve fallen out of a playoff position with just one win their past six games and only three this month.

18. (14) Detroit Red Wings, 14-11-7

Team scoring leader Dylan Larkin’s multi-point game helped them snap a six-game winless streak as they head to break looking to get healthy.

19. (16) Edmonton Oilers, 18-14-2

Gave up four goals in each of three consecutive losses to remain behind the Kraken for third place in Pacific Division.

20. (18) Calgary Flames, 15-12-7

Milan Lucic scored for the first time in 62 games — a nine-month span — to help Flames snap five-game skid.

21. (21) Nashville Predators, 14-13-4

Roman Josi became all-time franchise leader with 567 points, surpassing the 566 by David Legwand.

22. (24) Buffalo Sabres, 16-14-2

Riding four-game win streak and leading league with average of 3.94 goals scored per contest.

23. (20) Montreal Canadiens, 15-15-3

Only regulation victory since Dec. 2 came against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

24. (26) St. Louis Blues, 16-16-1

A .500 record is perfect for a team that’s mounted three-, four- and seven-game winning streaks as well as four- and eight-game losing streaks.

25. (23) Vancouver Canucks, 14-15-3

The good news? They’ve got two remaining games against Kraken. Bad news? Play everybody else 48 more times.

26. (25) Ottawa Senators, 14-16-3

Got back to playing .500 hockey for a stretch after spate of injuries but head to break with three consecutive losses.

27. (27) Philadelphia Flyers, 11-16-7

Travis Konecny has a team-leading 14 goals, one against Columbus last Tuesday while killing a penalty.

28. (30) Arizona Coyotes, 10-16-5

They’ve won just four of their past 18 yet somehow have managed to move up in these power rankings.

29. (28) San Jose Sharks 11-18-6

Erik Karlsson notched his 700th career point, but his team — as it does whenever he accomplishes something lately — still lost.

30. (29) Columbus Blue Jackets, 10-20-2

Johnny Gaudreau has 34 points, which might be same total Blue Jackets finish with in the standings if recent play continues.

31. (32) Anaheim Ducks, 9-22-3

Won back-to-back games in regulation for first time all season to drop one notch in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

32. (31) Chicago Blackhawks, 7-20-4

Somehow they’ve supplanted Ducks for futility. Eight losses in a row will do that.