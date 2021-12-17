The quickly developing NHL news this week surrounding COVID-19 is all so weird, and as I write this I legitimately have no idea how many games are going to be played in the next few weeks.

This week’s power rankings likely will be outdated by the time you read them. What are you gonna do?

So with that, here are the rankings.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

Who doubted the Lightning would find their way up here?

2. Carolina Hurricanes

It’s nice they were able to get their staff and players across the border.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs are objectively good, but does anyone care until the playoffs? We’ve seen this before.

4. Minnesota Wild

They lost in a shootout to Buffalo this week, which was off brand, but then had two games postponed for COVID, and neither time it was because of them.

5. Calgary Flames

The Flames have had 27 people in COVID protocol this week and a bunch of games postponed. Just hoping for everyone to be all right there.

Advertising

6. Florida Panthers

They’ve slipped, and their COVID situation is bad enough that they had to send Spencer Knight down to Charlotte to get some salary-cap relief with their call-ups. Now they’ve postponed games.

7. Anaheim Ducks

The Trevor Zegras show is here, and the league looks ready to go all in on it.

8. Washington Capitals

They made the best content in the league this year on TikTok. They should be ranked higher for that alone.

9. Colorado Avalanche

Apparently they voted to play Thursday night, then got everything postponed Friday. So that’s going well.

10. Edmonton Oilers

No matter what talent is there, losing six in a row will drop them a few spots.

11. Nashville Predators

Where did this come from? Nashville won six in a row.

Advertising

12. New York Rangers

Rangers fans probably will send me mean emails again, but the power rankings are about power feelings, and I do not feel it with the Rangers.

13. Pittsburgh Penguins

What’s up with Evan Rodrigues? Who expected him to rank in the top 15 in a bunch of offensive stats?

14. St. Louis Blues

They might deserve to be higher. But looking at their expected goals, I still feel they’re playing over their head.

15. Vegas Golden Knights

I am clueless about how they will handle the salary cap.

16. Boston Bruins

They’ve had guys dropping off hours before games and never should have been forced to play short-handed.

17. Winnipeg Jets

Paul Maurice handled everything well when he decided to leave, but what a random situation.

Advertising

18. Columbus Blue Jackets

They’re in the playoff race yet 2-7-1 in their past 10.

19. Los Angeles Kings

They’re three points out of a playoff spot, which is kind of random since I always forget about them.

20. San Jose Sharks

They were dealt losses by Vancouver and Seattle this week, and for a team trying to make a run in the Pacific, they need to win games such as those.

21. New Jersey Devils

I get close to being invested in the Devils, and then they lose four in a row.

22. Detroit Red Wings

These vibes feel like the best coming from the Red Wings in, what, five years?

23. Chicago Blackhawks

Got an email saying I’m mean to the Blackhawks, so I almost ranked them lower. But these rankings have integrity.

Sponsored

24. Vancouver Canucks

Maybe the Canucks just needed to make all their front office-changes, because they won six in a row and look good.

25. Dallas Stars

Was starting to look like they had a run in them and then they lost four in a row.

26. Seattle Kraken

I really want to rank the Kraken higher, but then a game like the one in Anaheim happens.

27. New York Islanders

They’ve dealt with more than maybe any other team until the current league COVID outbreak, but also maybe they’re just not good.

28. Philadelphia Flyers

Something isn’t working there.

29. Buffalo Sabres

Poor Uko-Pekka Luukkonen, getting the equivalent of being dunked on by Zegras and Sonny Milano.

30. Ottawa Senators

They keep randomly beating good teams, which is at least fun.

31. Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin said he would be uncomfortable facing the Bruins with COVID, and good for him.

32. Arizona Coyotes

The good news is they are not the biggest NHL disaster story, because COVID is.