Eeli Tolvanen fell right into the Kraken’s lap five months ago, arriving via the waiver wire as a hockey freebie. Seattle has enjoyed a high return on that penny stock.

“He’s physical. He wins puck battles. He’s got a tremendous shot. He does the little things right,” alternate captain Yanni Gourde said of his linemate.

“He goes out there, he does the job and he knows what it takes. It’s been a pleasure to play with him, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Somehow, despite all the high-scoring games of this Dallas Stars series, Tolvanen became the first Kraken player to notch a three-point night during their playoff run in Saturday’s Game 6.

“Keep playing, fellas. Just keep playing,” was coach Dave Hakstol’s message for young forwards Tolvanen, 24, Tye Kartye, 22, and Matty Beniers, 20.

“They’re playing their tails off, they’re playing with a lot of confidence. Things haven’t always gone great for them.”

The Nashville Predators decided to risk reassigning their former top prospect, and Tolvanen was waived Dec. 11 after almost a month’s worth of healthy scratches. Twenty-two NHL teams passed on him, and he improbably fell to the Kraken’s spot on the waiver wire at No. 23.

More healthy scratches followed while he got used to the new system and waited for a spot. He scored in his Kraken debut Jan. 1 and joined forces with Bjorkstrand and Gourde soon afterward.

“We’re still trying to grow as a group,” Gourde said months later, after a 6-3, Game 6 victory. “Obviously there’s some tendency that we like and stuff we like to do as a line, but we’re still watching a lot of clips together, trying to get our game to the next level. Every time we go on the ice, we’re trying to get better.”

In Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena, Tolvanen creeped up the middle, calling for the puck. He wound up burying a rebound, and it went down unassisted.

In Game 6 in the same building, Bjorkstrand was the one zooming through the crease and accepting the puck from Gourde. Standing beside the net, Tolvanen had an angle on Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger and took it.

He and his teammates found success from short range in staving off elimination for at least one more game.

“Just the mindset — get there,” Tolvanen said.

Tolvanen had two goals and three assists through 12 games heading into Game 6. Since that unassisted goal in Game 3, he hadn’t had registered a point but recorded three hits in each game.

“Really over the last couple of games, it looked like the gas tank was almost getting a little low,” Hakstol said. “That switch flipped tonight. He and [Bjorkstrand and Gourde], they were good. They had great pace, really good tenacity.”

On the Kraken’s first goal of the evening, he tapped the puck backward to Gourde and watched him dance around a fallen defender and Oettinger before depositing his own rebound.

“I feel like the last couple games, they’ve been the ready team at the start. That was the big key today,” Tolvanen said. “All four lines were ready to play.”

Tolvanen then banged a shot off Oettinger’s pads on the power play that Eberle put back to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead. They never could pull away until the final minute of the game but never trailed again.

Eberle matched Tolvanen’s three points when he scored the empty netter.

Tolvanen is the last of his line to enjoy the limelight. Bjorkstrand scored both goals in a Game 7 victory against the Colorado Avalanche, and two nights later Gourde scored the overtime winner of Game 1 against Dallas. Gourde leads the team in playoff points with 12 (four goals, eight assists).

That lines provides a little bit of everything, not just scoring. But a few extra goals never hurt anyone, especially with one’s playoff existence on the line.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tolvanen said. “Going in Dallas and playing in a Game 7, that’s going to be really fun.

“We’ve already played one Game 7, so I think we have something to take from that.”