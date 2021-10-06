Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has given his team a taste of the dynamic transition game it was hoping for, though scoring three goals his final two preseason contests was more than even die-hard optimists could have envisioned.

Dunn scored twice in a win Tuesday over the Vancouver Canucks, showing just how quick-striking the Kraken can be with its blue-liners. The goals came on a one-timed slap shot and a quick-release snap shot before Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko could even react.

“Every goal I’ve scored it’s been amazing that the front guys and goalies really haven’t seen them going by them,” Dunn said Wednesday following the team’s morning skate at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “So that’s made my job a lot easier.”

Dunn chalked it up to the team’s system of quick puck movement and transition from defense to offense. He’s prepared to join the rush and seize chances when situations call for it.

That was evident on his second goal against the Canucks, when left wing Jaden Schwartz carried the puck into Vancouver’s end and left it for center Jared McCann in the right faceoff circle. Dunn spotted open ice and moved up into the high slot, taking a pass from McCann and flicking his wrists all in the same motion to catch Demko off guard.

It helped that Dunn recognized Demko was partially screened on both attempts, making the quick-release shots even more effective.

Advertising

“There are always going to be guys trying to block your shots, so I’m just trying to get it past that,” Dunn said. “And usually when you do, the goalie has a hard time seeing it, and that creates rebounds. Or if you’re fortunate, it goes in the net. You’re not always going to have the Grade A look that you want, so it’s just making sure you’re getting it by those guys and creating second and third opportunities.”

The Kraken gave Dunn, 24, a contract averaging $4 million annually the next two seasons hoping he’d help “quarterback” its power play. Many teams, including the Kraken, employ a 1-3-1 power-play formation with a player in front of the net, three more spread across the width of the ice spanning both faceoff circles and a lone “quarterback” defender back at the point.

That defender has the clearest overall view of what’s happening in front of him and guides preset passing plays with teammates based on what he’s seeing. He also must be able to get off a strong shot — often one-timed to limit a goalie’s ability to react — which Dunn demonstrated on his first goal.

He could see a double screen developing with Ryan Donato directly in front of Demko and Joonas Donskoi a little higher up but also in the middle of the ice. Canucks penalty-killer Will Lockwood, guarding the point, was without a stick and unable to poke check the puck away from Dunn and Calle Jarnkrok as they passed back and forth to each other.

Recognizing this, Jarnkrok made a softer pass to Dunn, who knew instantly to tee up a blistering, one-timed slapper that rattled off the post and in.

Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano, 38, spent years quarterbacking the Calgary Flames’ power play with a similar booming shot and keen awareness of what was developing in front of him. He said Dunn already has the tools needed for that power-play responsibility.

Advertising

“He has great offensive instincts,” Giordano said. “Obviously, his shot’s a great shot. It’s one of the better shots I’ve seen — especially on the power play. And he’s not overthinking it. He’s making the smart, easy plays. He’s been really good, especially the last couple of games. You can tell when his confidence and instincts start to take over.’’

Player evaluations

The penalty-filled contest for both teams didn’t give Kraken coach Dave Hakstol as much time to look at five-on-five play as he’d have liked.

Hakstol said he detected some offensive flow during even-strength situations in the first period, but very little in the middle frame and sporadic amounts in the third.

“There were areas that we were really happy with,” he said. “Again, for two nights in a row now defensively we didn’t give up a whole lot. But we also didn’t generate a whole lot at five on five. Now there wasn’t a lot of flow to be able to do that. A lot of energy was spent killing penalties and going out and trying to execute on the power play.

“That’s going to take away from your five-on-five play. That’s one thing we’ll spend time on these next few days of practice.”

Hakstol has final decisions to make about his forward and defensive spots ahead of Tuesday’s opener in Las Vegas.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the Kraken placed forwards Kole Lind and Max McCormick on waivers. If they clear by 11 a.m. Thursday, they’ll be reassigned to the AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Geekie’s spot seems secure

One forward who appears to have won a spot is center Morgan Geekie, who continues to impress in a third-line role.

On Tuesday night, Geekie centered a line with Jarnkrok at left wing and Mason Appleton on his right, and he took a turn on some power plays, where he logged a pair of assists. He also won an impressive 10 of 14 faceoffs.

“I think I’ve played well, but I think there’s definitely more I can improve on,” Geekie said Wednesday. “I think my D-zone can definitely improve. But the chances will come, and I think if I keep creating and everything like that, they’re going to come. So it’s really about cleaning up the details.”