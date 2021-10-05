VANCOUVER, B.C. — Next time, it will be for real.

The Kraken (4-2-0) closed out its preseason Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Defenseman Vince Dunn scored twice and the Kraken netted two power-play tallies.

It was as close to a projected full lineup as possible, sans Marcus Johansson, as Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff narrow down the final roster ahead of the regular-season opener — and Kraken regular-season debut — in Las Vegas on October 12.

Special teams got a lot of work, with 16 minutes on the man advantage and five penalty kills, a good opportunity to finish situational system implementing in the preseason finale.

Philipp Grubauer, who played the entire contest for the first time in the preseason, made 38 stops in a shutout against a Canucks attack that outshot the Kraken throughout.

Despite a strong power-play performance later on, the man advantage unit got off to a rocky start in the first period.

The Kraken had a golden opportunity with an early four-minute power play following a collision between Carson Soucy and Vancouver’s Jason Dickinson. Soucy went to the locker room, but returned near the end of the period.

Morgan Geekie and Dunn each rang iron and the Kraken got four shots on Thatcher Demko on the man advantage, but the Canucks killed it before immediately taking another minor, which Vancouver also killed.

Finally, on the fourth man advantage of the night, the Kraken struck, and held onto that lead for the rest of the contest.

Dunn set up just below the blue line and after Calle Jarnkrok drew a defender towards him, he passed it off to Dunn who fired it in under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead 4:31 into the second frame.

Less than three minutes later, he did it again.

Jaden Schwartz secured the zone entry and slid it to Jared McCann, who from the outside of the circle connected with Dunn streaking through the slot. He sniped it past Demko to put the Kraken ahead 2-0.

Dunn’s offensive performance builds off his Saturday night in Kent, when he scored the lone Kraken goal in a 4-1 loss to Calgary.

Dickinson took a boarding penalty late in the second, and once again the Kraken capitalized, once again from the second man advantage unit.

After a cross-slot pass from Geekie, a Jarnkrok shot surprised Demko, who couldn’t control his rebound. Ryan Donato was at the doorstep to flip it above Demko’s outstretched pad and make it 3-0 Kraken.

Nathan Bastian scored his first preseason goal as an empty netter with 36 seconds left to ice the game.

Hakstol wanted to look at different line combinations on Tuesday, with Wennberg playing between Donato and Jonnas Donskoi while Geekie skated with Jarkrok and Mason Appleton during five-on-five play. Special teams ended up being the primary story, with 18 minutes away from even strength in the first two periods alone.

Despite controlling the game on the scoreboard, the Kraken didn’t eclipse double-digit shots in any period.