Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn’s first-period goal made history, though it turned out to be the only goal of a 4-1 loss that sent the Kraken back to Denver for a decisive Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series.

According to NHL PR, the Kraken became the first team in league history to open the scoring in each of the franchise’s first six playoff games. Five consecutive tied the playoff debut of the Toronto Maple Leafs, then the Toronto Arenas, in 1918.

Among new franchises they’ve set a new standard, but among established teams, this happened recently. The Winnipeg Jets scored in their first six playoff games in 2018.

It looked like the streak had ended, but the Kraken got a reprieve. Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram blasted a shot through traffic and celebrated the apparent 1-0 lead with a dip and fist pump, but the eagle-eyed Kraken video department saw grounds for a challenge. The play was determined to be offside and the goal was overturned.

Dunn capitalized. An attempted clear from Colorado’s Samuel Girard didn’t make it past center ice and the Kraken turned it around quickly. Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev kicked the puck to teammate Erik Johnson, who bounced it off the boards and onto the stick blade of Dunn.

Dunn tucked his shot into the shrinking gap between Georgiev’s blocker and leg pad.

It was Dunn’s first point of the postseason. He was the Kraken’s second-leading scorer in the regular season, but as they have maintained throughout this series, at this point of the year and against this Avalanche team, you have to make defense a priority. Earlier in the first period, Dunn had an opportunity to pinch in and poke the puck back into the Avalanche zone, and might have during the regular season, but played it safe and backtracked.

“You have to be a little mix of patience and aggressive, especially the way their (defense) joins the rush,” Dunn said. “They did a great job.”

He saw the dangers of what happens late in the second period. His aggressive positioning led to an Avalanche 3-on-1, and he had to chug down the ice at top speed to close the gap and get back. Rantanen had the puck on his stick and was looking for his second of the game, but the Kraken caught a break as he sent it wide.

“When (stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Rantanen) are together, they find each other. They make a lot of plays. As much as we can, we’ve got to slow them down, get in their way. Make their chances less high-end.”

Less than four minutes after Dunn scored, the Kraken lead was gone, and they didn’t ignite the Climate Pledge Arena crowd again.

“We made a mistake. It was a little bit of a chaotic period, but we were in a good spot, with a one-goal lead,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s a tough goal to give up, and right at the end of the period.”

Added Dunn: “That’s a team with a lot of high-end skill and they make a lot of plays. Coming out flat and on our heels in the second, they’re going to make you pay.

The Kraken will go for a seventh straight strong start Sunday. They have outscored the Avalanche 7-4 in the first period this series and are outshooting them 78-58.

A different player has gotten the first goal in each of the six games. Eeli Tolvanen kicked things off just 3:26 into Game 1. The Kraken went on to lose both games, but playoff veterans Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz got their team off to a good start, at least, in Games 2-3. Will Borgen scored his first of the Stanley Cup playoffs in front of the home crowd in Game 4, and Morgan Geekie’s “dad strength” goal was the first of the night Wednesday in Denver.

The Kraken went 32-7-3 during the regular season when scoring first. The first period was the Kraken’s lowest-scoring period by a narrow margin, but they outscored opponents 86-76.