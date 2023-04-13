Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn insists it was his defensive game enjoying the most progress this season despite him leading the team in scoring for much of the campaign.

Dunn on Thursday was named the Kraken winner of the Pete Muldoon Award as Most Valuable Player, voted on by local media members. He was feted by the team during an on-ice ceremony Thursday night after its final regular-season game, a 3-1 loss to the Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena.

“My play away from the puck, I’ve tried to really focus on that and put myself in a good position to defend,” Dunn said in an interview earlier Thursday. “I find that when I’m more instinctive, more on my toes, I find myself being able to defend easier. And that also helps me create chances the other way.”

Dunn, 26, finished with a career-high 14 goals, 50 assists and 64 points and logged top pairing defensive minutes alongside Adam Larsson. He didn’t miss a game until the Kraken rested him Monday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Team goals and points leader Jared McCann received the Three Stars of the Year award in a points tabulation system gauging the most nods as first, second or third star selected after each Kraken home game. McCann, who was team MVP a year ago, set career highs with 40 goals, 30 assists and 70 points entering Thursday while playing a pivotal role in improving the team’s penalty-kill unit.

Jaden Schwartz received the Guyle Fielder Award voted on by teammates as the player demonstrating traits of “perseverance, hustle and dedication” exemplified by the former Seattle Totems captain throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Schwartz scored 21 goals, reaching 20 for the first time since 2019 after battling back from injuries that shortened his recent campaigns.

Matty Beniers, a favorite to win the NHL’s Calder Trophy for top rookie, was recipient of the Fan Favorite Award — garnering the most votes in online polling of fans. Beniers finished second on the team with 24 goals and fourth in points with 57.

The variety of players featured in the awards this season exemplifies the playoff-bound team’s growth in its sophomore season. A year ago, Yanni Gourde won the Fan Favorite and Fielder awards while finishing runner-up to McCann in MVP voting.

And having a defenseman selected for the Muldoon award — named after the famed Seattle sportsman and coach of a Seattle Metropolitans team that won the 1917 Stanley Cup — underscored the importance of two-way hockey in the Kraken reaching 100 points and making the playoffs for the first time.

Dunn always was seen as having above average offensive potential. But few predicted this big a year-over-year jump for the pending restricted free agent, who assumed some primary responsibilities following the departure of veteran Mark Giordano in a trade 13 months ago.

“I tried to take in and perform in bigger moments in games,” Dunn said. “Whether it was six-on-five situations, getting out there for the penalty kill sometimes or playing a shutdown role.

“I think I just started embracing that, being a little bit more consistent. That’s something I wasn’t as great at my first couple of years in the league — showing up and playing the same game every time. And I think I’ve done a pretty good job most of the season of doing that. Obviously you have your plays and days where maybe you’re not feeling it so much, but you’re trying to still be impactful as much as you can on the ice and taking on a leadership role.

“I’m just making it harder on myself to be not just so one-dimensional out there. It’s just having more of a passion about defense. That’s been my biggest challenge.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said he feels Dunn has shown that growth “in his approach and in his presence” over last season.

“He’s continued to grow in that area, and that allows him, while under fire, to be effective both defensively and offensively,” Hakstol said. “He’s going to continue to grow, but he’s done a real nice job of continuing to mature in that area as he’s earned more responsibility.”

Dunn said that “slowing the game down” for himself mentally and communicating with his forwards has enabled him to better anticipate when breakdowns might lead to defensive troubles. He’s also worked at being stronger at one-on-one puck battles and focused on getting the puck out of his own end more quickly when there isn’t an offensive play to be made.

Though his offensive game was always there, Dunn’s numbers have jumped because he’s “not thinking so much” when he has the puck. He had a club-record 12-game points streak last month.

“I just go and trust my instincts, trust my linemates to make the right plays and jump into holes when they’re there,” Dunn said. “I’m also getting more shots through.

“Goals are a lot harder to score now this time of year, so I’m just trying to make plays with pucks that can results in goals — maybe if not directly, then indirectly. I’m feeding the forwards in transition and just trying to play fast with the puck — letting it do most of the work for me.”