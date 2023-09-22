Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: “: )”

Kraken rookies: “…”

He speaks French, Swedish and English, but his emoji game is admittedly stuck in 2002. He’s not opposed to change, and that’s how he’s still inking deals at 38 years old.

“I’ve always said I’ll keep playing hockey as long as I keep learning stuff, and those guys are the reason I can keep learning,” the Seattle forward said of the young players pushing him for a job this fall.

“I can’t sit in whatever I know how to do (well). I have to challenge myself to improve and be better.”

The Kraken want what’s already in his tool chest, too. Bellemare didn’t break into the NHL until he was almost 30, but is now heading into his 10th full season and first with the Kraken after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract in July.

He’s an asset in the faceoff circle, an area where the Kraken consistently struggled last season. He hasn’t dipped below 51% since 2017-18 and was often well above that mark. Bellemare also led Tampa Bay Lightning forwards with an average of 2:17 short-handed time per game last season.

“He’s another veteran guy that’s played a lot of hockey and played on some good teams. He brings that veteran leadership,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Extremely competitive. Outstanding team guy. Whatever needs to be done, he’s a guy that’s willing to do it.

“We expect him to help us out on the (penalty kill) and be a part of that. Be able to take some of those heavy minutes, which is really important for us, and be a really stable and steady guy for us.”

He’s ready to speak up in any of those three languages.

“I’m not known to have a quiet voice,” Bellemare said. “I am who I am, and you’re gonna have to accept it, because I ain’t gonna change myself. I’m too old for that.”

He’s from Le Blanc-Mesnil, France, but spent the eight seasons before making the NHL jump in Sweden, where he was on the same team as Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson. Bellemare said he’s worked out with Larsson every summer for 15 years, and the team reached out to their alternate captain before making a deal.

The morning Bellemare got an inkling Seattle might be his next destination, the pair was in the gym together. Larsson asked where he was headed.

“’I might be closer to you than you think,’” he recalled. “And he was like, ‘No kidding.’”

Bellemare also kept in close contact with former teammate Andre Burakovsky, who chirped him “as hard as he could” as soon as he signed.

Bellemare has been in the right place at the wrong time as far as putting his name on the Stanley Cup. He moved from Colorado to Tampa Bay the summer before the Avalanche won the 2022 championship, ending the Lightning’s title run. He also went to the Cup final with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, where they lost to the Washington Capitals.

“I’m an older player, but I still have a chance to go with a team that can win a Cup,” Bellemare said. “I really want to help the team do that.”

As part of Vegas’ inaugural team, he knows a bit about expansion franchises. That was part of what drew him to Seattle.

“The fact that it’s fresh, it’s new, and you can (insert) your culture into the culture there is always something interesting,” Bellemare said. “Also you saw the progression from year one to year two. I was like, ‘OK, I want to be a part of that.’”

No. 41 could often be found on one side of the faceoff circle as the Kraken hosted twice-daily, split-squad scrimmages the first two days of training camp. Meanwhile it’s been easy to tell when Brian Dumoulin finds the back of the net. A cheer, starting from the bench and rising through the crowd — a bit louder than usual — went up for the newcomer, who signed a two-year, $6.3 million contract in July.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ longtime defensive defenseman scored from the top of the circle for the blue team Friday, then hit the post squarely later in the scrimmage. Hakstol said they’re seeing the results of Dumoulin’s full, healthy, productive summer.

“He looks very good. He’s moving really well,” he said. “He’s a confident player right now, and I know we’re just a couple of days into camp, but those are things that jump out at you.”

Dumoulin is wearing the No. 8 he sported in Pittsburgh, offered up by fellow Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury, who had it the past two seasons. Dumoulin said the jersey number wasn’t important to him and he didn’t ask for it. He got a text from head equipment manager Jeff Camelio that Fleury had offered to switch — he’s now No. 27.

“It was really, really nice of him and I’m really appreciative of it,” Dumoulin said. “It’s just a little thing that was really nice.”

That was in keeping with Dumoulin’s first impressions of the Kraken.

“You can see it’s very tight-knit. Guys are pretty comfortable around each other and it seems like everybody has a voice,” he said.