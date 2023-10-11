Vegas’ Brett Howden was suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Kraken winger Brandon Tanev following a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

During the third period Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams, Tanev was about to accept a short pass from teammate Alex Wennberg and facing the benches near center ice. Six-foot-two Howden came across the ice from near the penalty boxes and caught the side of the 6-foot Kraken winger’s head with his shoulder. Tanev twisted and fell on the center ice logo.

In a video released by NHL Public Relations explaining the ruling, the hit was described as a “high, hard body check that makes the head the main point of contact, on a hit where such head contact was avoidable.” It was noted that Howden chose an angle of approach that cut across the front of Tanev’s body, missing his core, and the safer, legal hit.

Adding to the list of concerns, Tanev’s leg buckled underneath him as he fell. Tanev missed the latter half of the 2021-22 Kraken season after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury.

Tanev did not return after the hit, which came nearly six minutes into the third period when the Kraken were trailing 3-1. A major penalty was immediately called, then upheld after a quick review with Howden receiving a match penalty. The Kraken didn’t score on the ensuing five-minute major.

Tanev, 31, appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career last season and contributed 16 goals and 35 points, both career bests. He then skated in all 14 Kraken playoff games.

Coach Dave Hakstol did not offer an update after the game. Wednesday was a travel day for the Kraken, who face the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Howden, 25, was a member of Vegas’ championship run last season. He’d been neither fined nor suspended in 279 previous career games.

Under the terms of the collective-bargaining agreement and based on his average annual salary, Howden will forfeit $19,791.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Kraken’s new-look fourth line debuted Tuesday featuring Tanev and Kailer Yamamoto on either side of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Tye Kartye also made the initial roster and is likely available if Tanev can’t play in Nashville.