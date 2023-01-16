On the heels of a nearly two-week trip, an international back-to-back. Sure, why not?

In a particularly unforgiving stretch of the schedule, the Kraken had a matinee the day after returning from a seven-game trip that looped from Edmonton to Boston to Chicago. Coach Dave Hakstol said Monday’s 1 p.m. start felt like an extension of the trip and “a unique run, for sure.”

Seattle left for Edmonton after the game and will play there Tuesday night. That makes 10 games in the first 17 days of 2023, including two back-to-backs with travel.

“It’s not one you look at on the schedule and say, ‘This one’s going to be an easy one to be at the top of your game,’” Hakstol said. “I felt like our group was good. It was ready to go.”

The Kraken fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in a game in which they trailed by just a goal for the majority. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer was pulled for the extra attacker with his team down 2-1, but it couldn’t force overtime. An eight-game win streak ended more respectably than the score suggested.

However, the Lightning convincingly outshot the Kraken 7-1 in the first five minutes of the game.

“We’re at home. We’re in our beds,” said Vince Dunn, who scored the Kraken’s only goal, in the third period. “There’s no excuse why we came out a little flat.”

Philipp Grubauer, who finished with 27 saves Monday, named one obstacle that stood out to him.

“Hopping around in time zones is a little tricky,” Grubauer said. “Obviously, nice to be back after a seven-game road trip. Back on the road today, so need to make sure we take the next one.”

Jones honored by league

With a résumé boasting two shutouts and three wins, Seattle goaltender Martin Jones was named the NHL’s first star of the week.

Jones, 33, had a .933 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average for the week ending Sunday. His 27-save shutout of the Boston Bruins, who had not previously been defeated in regulation at home, was a highlight.

Jones is the only Kraken player to be named a player of the week or month this season. He was the third star for the week ending Nov. 20.

His 21 wins were good for third in the league heading into Monday’s play. Grubauer was in net Monday against the Lightning, but Jones will likely get the nod during the back-to-back in Edmonton.

“Both guys have been good,” Hakstol said. “You look at Jonesy’s win-loss record, you look at Gruby’s performances over the past 4-5 performances for him … he’s been rock solid.”

Home spicy home

The trend still hasn’t evened out, and the Kraken remain better away from Climate Pledge Arena. Sixteen of 26 wins this season have come on the road, while they’re barely above .500 at home at 10-9-2.

Home fans have been treated to some of their most lopsided results as well. Including Monday’s 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay, the Kraken have had five losses by three-plus goals at home, compared with two on the road.