Only after the Kraken face the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon will team services director Brennan Baxandall have a better grasp on how long and complex his travel-planning week might get.

Baxandall handles Kraken travel and has about 50 room reservations blocked at the team’s preferred five-star Dallas hotel for players, coaches and staffers in the event the Kraken win and force Game 7 back at American Airlines Center on Monday night. He’s also got a private plane booked back to Texas with the team’s charter service, run by Air Canada, not to mention additional aircraft and rooms blocked for next week in Las Vegas or Edmonton should the Kraken advance to the Western Conference final.

“I guess the process is trying to get ahead of it as much as I can,” said Baxandall, 30, in his second Kraken season after several years of similar work for Hockey Canada. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of repetitive work and extra work just in case of those extra games.

“But as it’s turned out, it’s played out to where that extra work came through.”

The Kraken played the full seven games in defeating the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round and are threatening the same with the Stars. Unlike Major League Baseball, where series alternate between cities on a 2-3-2 format of games, the NHL uses a 2-2-1-1-1 system that adds last-minute travel complexities the longer things go.

Baxandall keeps a list of three or four preferred team hotels in every city. They must be of a high standard players expect and preferably a quick bus ride to the arena, with catering capabilities for up to four daily team meals plus conference space for off-ice team meetings.

The hotels appreciate NHL business and often go out of their way to accommodate teams. Baxandall calls on those relationships come playoff time, when the Kraken might not know travel plans until the day before.

“With both series, in Denver and in Dallas, as the games have progressed I’ve said, ‘OK, are we going to go back to those cities and if so, on what days based on the schedule we get from the league?’ ” Baxandall said. “And then, I’ll reach out to our hotel of choice just make sure they have those rooms on hold and if they do, how many?

“And if it’s not going to work, then what’s our hotel Plan B and C?”

That legwork came in handy during the Colorado series, when the Kraken stayed at the Four Seasons in Denver for Games 1, 2 and 5. But when the Kraken lost Game 6 at home to force a decisive matchup in Denver two nights later, the Four Seasons was booked with a major conference and the Phoenix Suns staying there for their second-round NBA playoff series against the hometown Nuggets.

Baxandall, who played at the University of Massachusetts, was warned about the space crunch. He got the Ritz Carlton to take in players and coaches, though the Air Canada charter crew, ROOT Sports television staff and team owners and some executives stayed in different hotels.

“It was a busy time in Denver,” Baxandall said. “But it all worked out.”

Baxandall said hotels working with teams often anticipate space being needed once playoff schedules are put out. For the Kraken’s early games in Denver, they stayed at the Four Seasons the same time as the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves, who played the Nuggets in their opening playoff round.

When the Kraken switched to the Ritz Carlton, they shared it with the Philadelphia Phillies, who were playing the Colorado Rockies.

This series against the Stars has been easier, with the Kraken booking the same hotel throughout.

“I did have three different hotels as backup options, but luckily we didn’t need to use them,” Baxandall said. “The hotel’s been sold out every night, but they’ve I guess, offset guests to make room for us. They value our business.”

But if the Kraken prevail Saturday and in Game 7, it’s anyone’s guess as to their next move. Potential opponents Vegas and Edmonton were tied 2-2 in their series entering Friday while the league has yet to announce next week’s conference final start date.

So, Baxandall needs contingency bookings for all possibilities.

That was the case the final regular-season week, when the Kraken faced playoff debuts in Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas or Edmonton.

It was down to Denver or Dallas by the season’s final day. Baxandall watched Colorado play Nashville, knowing an Avalanche victory would send the Kraken to Denver.

“Colorado got off to a really hot start in that game and it looked like we were going to Denver for sure,” he said. “And then, Nashville ties it late and it goes into the last minute just to delay the planning even more.”

Then, after the Kraken lost Game 6 at home to Colorado to ensure Game 7 in Denver on a Sunday night, they learned the NHL would likely start the ensuing round in Dallas the following Tuesday. So, players were told following Game 6 to pack extra clothing for the flight to Denver because they’d go straight to Dallas with a Game 7 win.

It’s the same scenario this series should the Kraken force Game 7 in Dallas on Monday. Baxandall said depending on scheduling the Kraken could pack extra clothes if they prevail Saturday in Game 6, knowing they might fly to Las Vegas or Edmonton straight from Game 7.

Or, they could return to Seattle to pack for a day before heading out anew. Baxandall has flights and hotels booked for every possibility.

“Spin the wheel,” he said.

That the Kraken will do again on Saturday, hoping to force their second road Game 7 in as many rounds — secure in the knowledge a cozy hotel bed awaits them before and after.