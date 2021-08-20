The Kraken won’t have No. 2 overall draft pick Matty Beniers to help with its center depth when training camp opens next month.

The University of Michigan’s official hockey Twitter account stated Friday that two-way centerman Beniers had joined teammate Owen Power in deciding to return to the school for the 2021-22 campaign. Power on Thursday announced he would return to Michigan rather than join the Buffalo Sabres, who made him the No. 1 overall pick at last month’s NHL draft one slot ahead of Beniers.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Friday he’d recently spoken to Beniers’ agent, Pat Brisson, about the player’s immediate future and they’d agreed this course of action was likely the best. Kraken assistant general manager Jason Botterill had also spoken directly with Beniers at last month’s Team USA World Junior Summer Showcase camp in Plymouth, Michigan — which took place the week immediately following the draft.

“I think the No. 1 priority for us is not to rush somebody,” Francis said. “He’s got a chance to make some gains this year and do something special, try to win a national championship.”

Beniers, 18, could theoretically play this coming NCAA season and then join the Kraken next spring. Francis said the Kraken will monitor his progress and then make the call whether to have him join the NHL club right away once his college season ends, or rest up in time for Kraken training camp in fall 2022.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋! Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson will return to Michigan for the 2021-22 season.#NotDone #UnfinishedBusiness#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/eT0j3YTbSm — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 20, 2021

The Kraken maintains the rights to Beniers throughout his college career, but this sophomore season will indeed be the last he plays for Michigan ahead of signing a professional contract. Only about a third of NHL players that first play in the NCAA spend all four years at school.

In drafting him, Francis had said immediately afterward that he’d discuss with Beniers whether he felt it best to return to school.

Beniers had expressed interest in doing that, namely given the star-studded Michigan team — with three prospects taken with the first five overall picks — had been denied a chance to play in last season’s NCAA tournament due to players being in COVID-19 protocol.

“I think going back for an extra year, you can keep building confidence,” Beniers said the day he was drafted. “The big thing is, not having a real year last year, not having a full schedule… I want to really try to make a run at the national championship.”

He added: “Those are some of the perks that I kind of want to do.”

Michigan forward Kent Johnson was drafted at No. 5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Beniers had hoped all three could rejoin the Wolverines for a shot at a national championship they believe was denied them. It was announced Friday that Johnson is indeed returning, enabling the trio to fulfill their wish.

