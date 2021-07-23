Kraken general manager Ron Francis was known throughout his Hall of Fame career for his unrelenting center play at both ends of the ice.

And on Friday the GM selected arguably the best eligible, two-way amateur center on the planet in Matthew Beniers, 18, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft. Beniers, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Hingham, Massachusetts — who goes by the nickname “Matty” — ranked third in scoring with 24 points on the powerhouse University of Michigan squad his recently-completed, pandemic-shortened, freshman season.

He also played for gold-medal-winning Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January and again against NHL players at the IIHF World Championship in May. The strong-skating playmaker is considered close to NHL-ready, though he has spoken about leaning toward returning to Michigan — denied entry to the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program — for another season.

“Honestly, I don’t really know what the best thing is for me next year, whether it’s going back or going to play for the Kraken,” Beniers said in a conference call after the selection. “Obviously, I think it would be really exciting to go play for the Kraken, but I think going back for a year I could keep building the confidence.

“I think not having a real year last year, not a full schedule, kind of getting kicked out of the national championship — those are things where I want to have a really good year and I want to make a run at the national championship,” he added. “Obviously, if it’s not the best decision for my development then so be it. But I think those are some of the perks that, some of them I kind of want to do.”

Francis told the ESPN2 broadcast he’ll discuss Beniers’ future with him before making any decision, but noted it’s very difficult for any player to go straight to the NHL.

Advertising

Though the Kraken stunned a few prognosticators with some of its picks in Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft, this time around the team took the player most figured it would go with — especially after the Buffalo Sabres took Beniers’ Michigan teammate and the consensus No. 1 overall choice, defenseman Owen Power.

The stacked Michigan team had three players drafted in the top 5 — an NCAA school had never before had three in the top 10 — in Power, Beniers and his linemate, Kent Johnson, who switched from center to left wing to accommodate Beniers when playing alongside him. Johnson completed the top-5 trifecta when selected at No. 5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL draft typically falls between the NFL and MLB when it comes to draft prospects beginning their major pro careers. Though top NHL picks can jump straight to the big club, it often takes two or even three seasons for the mostly 18-year-old prospects to make the leap.

A big reason is age, because the teenagers being selected are younger and less physically developed than football draftees in their early 20s. This past year offered additional complications in the hockey process as a number of top prospects had their playing time limited by the pandemic.

The Anaheim Ducks took another center at No. 3, 6-foot-1, 207-pound Mason McTavish, formerly of the Peterborough Petes but who played in the Swiss League this past year when the Ontario Hockey League shut down. The New Jersey Devils took U.S. National Team Development Program defenseman Luke Hughes at No. 4, uniting him there with his brother, Jack, the top overall pick two years ago (his brother, Quinn, is a Vancouver Canucks defenseman that also went top-10, making it the first time that’s happened with three brothers.

After Johnson went at No. 5, Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson went to Detroit at No. 6, while his countryman, left wing William Eklund, was taken by San Jose at No. 7. Defenseman Brandt Clarke was taken at No. 8 by Los Angeles, while Arizona — which had forfeited its prior 11th overall pick for violating the NHL’s scouting combine rules — completed a trade earlier in the day for another selection and took right-wing Dylan Guenther from Edmonton of the Western Hockey League.

The Ottawa Senators rounded out the top 10 with a stunning pick of right wing Tyler Boucher from the U.S. development team. The son of former goalie Brian Boucher, an ESPN analyst, was nowhere near the top-10 on any mock drafts and often outside the top-20.

This story will be updated.