Tickets for the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park went on sale to the public Wednesday morning. The game pits the two newest NHL teams — the Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights — against each other, and now the hosts will face the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the championship Tuesday night with a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. Vegas won the series 4-1 and secured its first title in just its sixth year of existence.

In their second NHL season the Kraken secured their first postseason berth but were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round by the Dallas Stars.

Hours after the last season ended happily for the Golden Knights, fans were encouraged to look ahead. Seattle was awarded the 2024 Winter Classic, which is set for Monday, Jan. 1.

The Mariners’ infield will be covered in ice this winter.

“I’m a huge baseball fan, so playing at T-Mobile is going to be absolutely incredible,” Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer said after the game was announced.

The logo for the event was unveiled June 3. It is nautically themed, featuring waves, compass details and a thick rope around the outside.

Presale tickets have been available for several weeks. Shortly after tickets were released to the general public through Ticketmaster, $240 without fees would secure a spot under the scoreboard in the last three rows. The corners in the 300 level were $20 more.

The 300-level seats closer to the rink, which according to the map will be situated between the dugouts, started at around $300. Seats in the lower levels behind home plate were going for $600 to $800.

The best available resell tickets were designated as press level, behind home plate and between the lower and upper levels. That area advertised padded seats, club access and all-inclusive food and beverage. They were listed at between $2,000 and $3,500.