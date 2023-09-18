Who stands the best chance of making the team?

Shefte: Tye Kartye, full stop. His name may be familiar enough at this point that he doesn’t seem like a rookie, but Kartye has yet to appear in a regular-season NHL game. However, he thrived during a high-stakes audition during the 2023 playoffs, and everything everyone’s said about him since has been glowing. Even though the Kraken signed a handful of other veterans to compete for open spots — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kailer Yamamoto for sure, Devin Shore and Marian Studenic have NHL experience, John Hayden and Kole Lind are back in the fold — Kartye has that fond familiarity. Not sure where he’ll play, but it seems like his spot to lose.

Fresh off another (if unofficial) exceptional status designation, center Shane Wright and also defenseman Ryker Evans need big camps to make their respective cases.

Baker: Wow, it doesn’t say much for the start of our supposedly adversarial butting of heads this season that I’m in full agreement with you. Forget the politics of draft picks — Shane Wright being No. 4 overall from 2022, Evans a second-rounder from 2021 and Kartye not even having been picked by anybody in 2022.

Fact is, the Kraken have more room for Kartye and Wright than they do for Evans at this exact moment. And between the two forwards, only Kartye has played a full AHL season and then nearly two rounds of NHL playoff hockey as a key contributor. Not to mention, Kartye was the AHL’s top rookie.

The Kraken coaches and players already know Kartye well and from quite recently. They know Wright as well, just not as recently, and he hasn’t had a full pro season yet. If I have to pick only one of the two, it’s the slightly older, more seasoned pro whose current game showed it can work in the heat of NHL playoff competition.

Who could be the biggest surprise of rookie camp?

Baker: There’s just something about the way Ty Nelson carries himself that makes me think he’s going to be bigger than casual onlookers might expect. Ken Campbell, my former Toronto Star colleague and longtime ex-editor and Toronto-based columnist at The Hockey News, clued me in to Nelson’s upbringing in a tough neighborhood in that city while at last year’s draft in Montreal. And Nelson just keeps outperforming expectations at every level.

The guy’s only 5-foot-10, which is short for an NHL defenseman, but at 203 pounds he’s built like one of those cement columns you worry about smacking your car into inside one of Seattle’s notoriously narrow parking garages. He effectively rewrote the record books for his North Bay Battalion OHL team in his second season, scoring 24 goals and adding 52 assists — remember, he’s a defenseman, those are Shane Wright junior hockey numbers.

But what really impressed me about Nelson was just talking to him. He’s a really positive, optimistic person who has overcome plenty just to reach this stage. Clearly, I’m not the only one who feels this way because the Kraken put huge emphasis on his character when drafting him. He won’t turn 20 until next March and just signed his entry-level pro contract in May. At this point, I’m not ruling anything out with him.

Shefte: Often overshadowed (at least in Seattle) by his gregarious North Bay teammate Nelson, who was drafted four rounds earlier in 2022, Kyle Jackson had a strong OHL career in his own right, recording 170 points (71 goals, 99 assists) in 186 regular-season games and 32 more in 32 postseason games.

He’s made his presence known in every camp setting I’ve seen him in, big and strong on the puck. He’s under contract with the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the 2023-24 season, but another good few days at KCI can’t hurt. He probably won’t wear the Kraken logo any time soon, but I’m keeping an eye on him in the American Hockey League this year.

Heading into training camp, what was the biggest offseason move?

Shefte: The biggest move was what they didn’t do, which was retain the services of Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong, particularly. Now we see whether that four-line depth that made them the talk of the league in May is replaceable — a formula, or lightning in a bottle.

If we want a more conventional answer, Bellemare has been a stabilizing force on the lower lines wherever he’s played and, at 38, if he can stay healthy, he’s a great building block for the new-look group. I have a sneaking suspicion based on almost nothing that Ryker Evans keeps developing in the AHL and Brian Dumoulin chews up some minutes as Carson Soucy’s replacement on defense. Dumoulin could easily wind up being the biggest addition in terms of impact.

Baker: Getting rid of Geekie signals to Wright that the team is his to make and the Kraken fully expect him here sometime this season. So, while I’m tempted to agree with you on that, we’re already finding too much consensus for this segment of ours to make it out of the preseason at this rate. I mean, did you really need to pick another North Bay Battalion guy for the prior answer? That’s too close to mine!

Shefte: Ah, yes, I forgot. Everything north of the border belongs to Baker.

Baker: Now, you’re making me choose Kailer Yamamoto as the biggest move. Actually, it isn’t a stretch. If you’d told me a few years back he’d be a fourth line guy for a third-year team I’d never have believed you. Yamamoto was nearly the highest Washington-born player ever drafted into the NHL at No. 22 overall in 2017 and I was still working in Montreal back in 1992 when the Canadiens took David Wilkie from Ellensburg at No. 20.

Yamamoto was the victim of a numbers crunch in Edmonton, where they’ve got two of the best forwards on the planet in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and a high-scoring support cast. Meanwhile, the Kraken’s pickup from Spokane won’t even turn 25 until next month and was coming off an injury last season, so this could be one of those surprising moves well beyond fourth-line filler. At the very least, Yamamoto should help folks get over Sprong.