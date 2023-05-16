DALLAS — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s run in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Rank your top three moments from this postseason.

Kate Shefte: Tops for me is talking to Philipp Grubauer in the Colorado Game 7 postgame. Fairly self-explanatory. Being around that kind of rambunctious, relieved happiness in the locker room is just neat, even when you’re there to work. That was also a tense, low-scoring goaltending duel straight out of my playoff memories in a sea of blowouts.

Second is probably late in the third period of Game 1 in Dallas. Wearing borrowed clothes from my sweet and generous friend because I didn’t think to pack for two trips, that overtime Kraken victory with a four-goal game on the losing side was bonkers in the best way.

Third is Brandon Tanev’s kiss to the Colorado crowd. Wait, no, I need home representation. Take that back — observing the fever pitch surrounding Game 6 of the second round in Seattle.

If Geoff doesn’t mention readership in his answer, I’m not buying it.

Geoff Baker: Jordan Eberle’s overtime winner in Game 4 of the opening round was tops. If he doesn’t score that goal to win a game the Kraken played their hearts out in, that series was probably over in five with Colorado winning and the offseason narrative about this team would be quite different.

Next would be Tye Kartye’s goal at home in Game 6 of the second round against Dallas to make it a 4-1 lead for the Kraken at the time. That goal brought the Climate Pledge Arena house down. Kartye’s frenzied reaction itself to the goal was also so genuine and heartfelt that it symbolized what the fans were feeling in watching this team try to do the improbable. You knew there’d be a Game 7 after that puck went in and Oettinger was pulled. And from there, you could allow yourself to dream of any future Kraken scenario.

My third favorite memory is glancing at our newspaper’s readership metrics after Game 4 and being astounded by how many new hockey fans appeared to have climbed on the bandwagon in just one week. The bandwagon must have collapsed into a sinkhole from all the weight. Seriously, we’d been waiting two full seasons for that to happen, and it finally did. Was better than two gallons of coffee for us doing these morning after thoughts when it came to the needed adrenaline boost to keep going.

There, Kate. Happy now? I bet you are.

Shefte: Delighted.

Who’s the (K)onn Smythe winner?

Shefte: The Kraken Conn Smythe winner! (It’s very early.)

The Conn Smythe Trophy is handed off just before the Stanley Cup to the playoff MVP, usually — but not always — a member of the championship team. The Kraken made it about 48% of the way there, but I’d give this pretend award to Grubauer, vindicated Kraken goaltender.

Scrutiny and doubt followed him into this season after a scary statistical first season in Seattle. Grubauer was second fiddle to Martin Jones for half the season even without a month lost to injury. In the postseason, he raised his game.

He had a handful of stellar performances and also his rough outings, but was just as good as they needed him to be until the very end. He and Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger exit the second round with matching .903 save percentages. Barring unforeseen circumstances, he enters next year’s training camp as the supported, clear No. 1.

Baker: Ha, ha, putting the “K” in to make “Konn” instead of “Conn” because it’s the Kraken. Honestly, it’s too early in the morning for that. I’m sure the Smythe family won’t be thrilled either. Anyway, let’s keep this a Grubauer love fest. Wow, it really must be early if we’re agreeing on something. Seriously, no Kraken player did more for his reputation in the Seattle marketplace than Grubauer this postseason. That rep took a hit largely because of his opening few months in the team’s debut campaign. And though he’d played much better coming off his early injury this past season, one rough outing would be all it would take to bring the Grubauer naysayers out again. The past month will likely have the opposite effect next season. Everyone has now seen what “Good Grubauer” looks like. Had the Kraken gone on to win the Stanley Cup, he’d have been the likely Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

What’s the best email or tweet you’ve gotten during this run?

Baker: There was one from an Avalanche fan right after the Cale Makar hit that knocked Jared McCann out. I’d written a column about how lame it is that the NHL allows a team’s best scorer to be taken out for the remainder of a series with an illegal hit while Makar would get to come back after a one-game suspension and be a dominant force.

Well, the Avs fan didn’t like it. I don’t think he likes Seattle, or the concept of Seattle in general. Let’s just say he didn’t do the state of Colorado or our country many favors in negative stereotypes about both, though this guy was totally serious and not realizing he was satirizing himself.

For me, the email captured the very aggressively weird, angry vibe I felt emanating from Avalanche fans throughout that series. Their insistence on shouting out the words “our flag was still there” when the national anthem was being played at Ball Arena was an attempt to prove some point, I guess, though it isn’t clear to me what that point actually was. Same with the email. Overall, I was far more impressed with Stars fans. Anyway, I read the email out loud to radio broadcasters Everett Fitzhugh and Dave Tomlinson at the morning skate in Denver before Game 5 and we all at least had a good laugh about it. And in the midst of a monthlong playoff grind, you need to laugh in the morning. Not at “Konn” Smythe jokes, though.

Shefte: Yeah, I get it, not my best.

Twitter user @starshinescal made me laugh in the hours before Game 7 in Dallas. In response to Daniel Sprong giving Morgan Geekie’s signature pink visor — which dims the bright arena lights for those with concussion histories and eye concerns — a whirl at morning skate, they invoked a meme:

“Are you wearing the-“

“The Morgan Geekie pink tinted visor? Yeah I am.”

I’m not sure what the Venn diagram looks like between those who have accidentally memorized the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and those up-to-date with Kraken news, but I am squarely in the middle of it. The reasons behind donning the visor are perfectly serious, but happy to celebrate those players trying out new — or any — solutions that could boost their well-being. And if it happens to be as fashionable as the Chanel boots, well, even better.