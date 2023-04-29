Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s disappointing Game 6 loss to the Avalanche in Seattle on Friday night.

What can we expect from Game 7?

Geoff Baker: If history holds, tight checking and little scoring. I’ve watched the NHL for 47 years and really can’t remember too many blowout Game 7 results. Though, I must say, the NHL’s last Game 7 featured the New York Rangers whupping Carolina 6-2 last season. I know you’re from Raleigh, so I thought I’d mention that one, Kate.

My first Game 7 memory was watching my hometown Montreal beat Boston 5-4 in overtime in the 1979 league semifinal in the Don Cherry “Too Many Men” game. That was also a high scoring Game 7 result — and would have been higher if not for incredible Bruins goaltending by Gilles Gilbert. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday’s game goes more the way of Yanni Gourde and Tampa Bay defeating Jordan Eberle and the New York Islanders 1-0 in the Eastern Conference final Game 7 two years ago.

Both Philipp Grubauer and Colorado counterpart Alexandar Georgiev have played very well. These squads should be laying on the forecheck heavily and leaving very little open ice. So, not many goals. And look for incredible crowd energy whenever the Avalanche have the puck. Home crowds lift their game a notch in Game 7 and it can make a difference — with home teams winning 111 out of 190 all-time matchups.

Kate Shefte: Get outside, meditate, re-binge “Love is Blind” … whatever brings you peace ahead of Sunday night. Game 7s are a wild ride. They exist outside of time and space. I’ve been to a handful where those willing and able stood the entire game. Just 18,000 people nervous bouncing, stomachs twisting, hollering periodically because it’s all you can do and also so you’ll remember to breathe.

I expect intensity. I expect more contributions from the Avalanche stars. Colorado has scored 18 goals through six playoff games. Someone from the list of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar (pause for boos) and Devon Toews — the team’s top two forwards and top two defensemen, respectively — have had a hand in all 18.

Meanwhile I expect the unexpected as far as Seattle’s Game 7 heroes. Continuing a season-long trend, everyone has been involved. The Kraken have 14 goal-scorers and every player who has appeared in at least two games except Ryan Donato has registered at least a point. Hey, maybe it will be Donato. Ignore this line if not applicable.

How likely is it the Kraken will advance?

Baker: Likelier than those home team Game 7 stats showing the Kraken with just a 42% chance. It gets more interesting when you throw defending champs into the mix in a first-round Game 7 — where they’ve won only five of 13 matchups. That’s a 62% chance for the Kraken.

Is it random? A post-championship letdown the following regular season that leads to a less favorable opening-round draw? It’s possible that, a year after winning it all and being a regular-season target the next six months, exhausted defending champs have trouble summoning what it takes to prevail in a seven-game slugfest right away.

I mentioned my first childhood Game 7 memory watching the champion Canadiens defeat Boston on home ice. Well, 15 years later, one season after winning Canada’s most recent Cup, Montreal had a poor first-round matchup and no home-ice advantage and lost 5-3 in Game 7 in Boston.

The last time a champ dropped a first-round Game 7 was only four years ago when the Washington Capitals lost in double overtime to — Carolina! You’re welcome, Kate.

So, this is anything but guaranteed for Colorado. The Kraken had the league’s fourth-best road record and are 4-1-0 at Ball Arena this season. If the Kraken score first for a seventh straight game, the Avs might be tempting fate.

Shefte: Ah, yes, I remember it well. Brock McGinn on the doorstep. Did you know Andre Burakovsky scored in that game?

Here’s where I should throw out a memory from Geoff’s native Montreal to reciprocate. That 2021, first-round Game 7 against Toronto was a hoot, eh? The lower-seeded Canadiens won 3-1 on the way to the Cup Final. Home ice isn’t everything.

I agree this continued road comfort deserves a shout. The home team has won just two of six games in this series. It’s a bummer that such an energized Climate Pledge Arena crowd was left to buzz, boo and ‘Gruu’ on Friday night after Rantanen scored in the final minute of the first period. But the good news is if the Kraken get it done in their favorite building — which is any other building — there will be more chances to scream in Round 2.

Each game in this series has had such a different feeling. The Kraken jumped out to a Game 1 win that surprised some, then looked out of their depth in falling behind 2-1 in this series before Jordan Eberle’s Game 4 overtime winner. The Avalanche were dealing with a lot on and off the ice this week — injuries, a suspension, an abrupt departure — and looked weary on Wednesday, only to return to their former dominance during crunch time.

Maybe that reignited something. Maybe the Kraken will force them back on their heels again. This one’s a toss-up for me.

How should we feel about that Eberle boarding penalty?

Baker: My first reaction to Eberle’s hit was he was fortunate not to have a five-minute major assessed. I tweeted out that opinion. But I also did not think the hit rose to a suspension upon initial viewing of two replays.

Advertising

Back home afterward, reviewing things 15 different times in slow motion like so many keyboard warrior referees, I’ve downgraded my initial opinion somewhat. This still might have merited a major because the league is trying to eradicate blindside hits into the boards, which have literally destroyed lives.

But I’m not part of the eye-for-an-eye chorus that believes just because Makar was suspended for putting Jared McCann out for the series duration, it means Eberle gets the same punishment.

Eberle was playing an active puck carrier when he delivered his hit. Makar inexplicably hit McCann with everybody in the arena — except Makar, apparently — realizing the puck was out of play. I think that matters on the personal responsibility side. At the very least, Makar was guilty of an astonishing lack of situational awareness.

In minutely scrutinizing this newest hit as TV viewers not writing a game story on deadline have the luxury of, I saw Andrew Cogliano appear to turn his body at the last instant with Eberle already committed. That late turn sent Cogliano flying headfirst into the boards. Again, it’s a penalty but I’m not sure it’s a suspension. And it certainly is not the same as a late hit out of nowhere.

If the NHL Player Safety Department decides otherwise, you won’t hear me chirping because it was still a dangerous outcome. But the process leading to this outcome was not the same as Makar’s blow.

Shefte: Get this — Geoff nailed it, nothing to add.

Well, OK, something to add. It wasn’t a good hit, and I also noticed that last-second turn that made it worse. But Cogliano wasn’t in a good position either way, and Eberle shouldn’t have gone for it. Easy for us to say.

Cogliano returned later in the game, which as Twitter correctly predicted, was a sign Eberle wouldn’t get a hearing. If there’s an injury resulting from the play, that’s part of the official explanation. This isn’t always right or fair, as the Kraken’s Justin Schultz knows firsthand, as the effects of a December hit took longer to set in and what looked like “everyone’s OK!” turned into something more serious, with the punishment window passed.

Eradicating those hits means cracking down on them. Nathan MacKinnon on the hot mic was right — it probably should have been a major.