DENVER — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s crucial Game 5 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday night.

What Kraken player who didn’t score had the game that most impressed you?

Kate Shefte: That caveat is important, because all three goal-scorers would have been on the shortlist. I have to go with Jaden Schwartz. He has the most Stanley Cup playoff points on the roster with 59 (28 goals, 31 assists) in 93 games. It’s clear why that is. For me, Schwartz dipped out of view during stretches of the regular season, but he has really upped his game since the playoffs began.

His fingerprints are all over this series. There’s the obvious — five points (two goals, three assists) in five games. He had another apparent goal disallowed. He put an eye-popping 11 shots on goal in Game 4, and in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in this series, drew the penalty that led to the overtime goal. He took the initial shot on Morgan Geekie’s goal Wednesday.

If I had to hazard a guess, part of why first-time NHL player Tye Kartye wound up on the top line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle is because the coaching staff didn’t want to disrupt the chemistry Schwartz and the second line have built. No messing with a good thing.

Geoff Baker: Alex Wennberg, not only for starting the play that led to Morgan Geekie’s game-opening goal. But also his soccer-like footwork when killing that penalty at the end of the second period was something to behold.

Wennberg had lost his stick and the Avalanche were pressing desperately, trying to get back even before intermission in a 2-1 game. Not only did Wennberg fight off a forechecker attempting to gain puck possession, he then dribbled the puck up the board with his skates and out of the zone. In fact, he carried the puck up to center ice and then got rid of it before attempting a line change.

Now, that’s an unsung moment. Dave Hakstol was talking after the game about his players doing everything within their power to win and that was a prime example. The Kraken took only two minor penalties in Game 5, which was huge and a testament to their discipline against a team that makes opponents pay on the power play.

Matty Beniers had a big shot block on Mikko Rantanen at the end of the first period while killing a penalty and Wennberg’s play was similar. Score at the end of one of those periods, the Avs turn the game into something different. But they did not. Wennberg, in fact, made sure they never regained the lead.

Are the defending champs unraveling before our eyes?

Shefte: There was certainly some unspooling Wednesday, and it wasn’t pretty. Colorado was getting beaten all over the ice. From Nathan MacKinnon’s call pleading that may or may not have contributed to a goal at the other end — he insisted after the game it should have been a tripping penalty but he has to “keep my cool there better, I can’t get upset and that’s on me” — to seeing Josh Manson continue to struggle with injuries that have plagued him all season, it had to have been a rough night for the fans of Ball Arena.

That was a good response goal in the second period, at least. On the lucky extra-attacker goal from Evan Rodrigues, the puck changed direction like a pachinko ball, striking Kraken defenders as it went.

The mighty Avalanche looked wiped and frustrated. That can, of course, change quickly. Getting Cale Makar back for Game 6 will help.

Another quotable from the evening involving MacKinnon, who played 27:01: “Do we get to a point where he runs out of gas? Maybe,” coach Jared Bednar said. “But we’re facing elimination, so if we’ve got to play him 30, we’ll do it.”

Godspeed.

Baker: If they aren’t, they are doing a great job pretending to be. I think I mentioned to you, Kate, how early in last night’s first period, two Colorado players crashed into each other trying to get the offense going. That’s how messed up the Kraken’s forechecking has made them look.

Missing Makar in Game 5 was huge because it really helped the Kraken slow the offense before it could ever get started. I’ve thought the Avalanche haven’t looked themselves at all the last two games. They’ve resorted to laying on the big body like some plodder team in a bid to break through the Kraken forecheck.

The result has been some ill-timed — I’ll say it, “dumb” — penalties that play into the Kraken’s game. Look, anytime they can get the Avs short-handed, that’s two minutes they don’t have to face the full force of their dynamic lineup. I’d take that.

Colorado coach Bednar even suggested after Game 5 that the Game 4 overtime loss is something his team has yet to shed. Bednar was calling his guys out in every way possible, hoping, no doubt, to change the Game 6 dynamic. But the Kraken scoring first in all five games tells you something isn’t right. You take Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, departed Nazem Kadri, and Andre Burakovsky — let’s not forget him — and then a suspended Cale Makar away from that Cup team? Something’s got to give. The Avs are fortunate this series isn’t already over. If they don’t change that first-goal dynamic, they are cooked.

Do the Kraken need to wrap this up at home in Game 6?

Shefte: The Avalanche were never here during last spring’s Stanley Cup run — the brink of elimination. They were having real problems Wednesday night. Allowing them a Game 7 in Denver to rally around would be … ill-advised.

Baker: My brain tells me “Absolutely!” and the numbers bear that out. Still, just in recent years we’ve seen examples of teams blowing Game 6 at home and winning Game 7 on the road. The St. Louis Blues did it with Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 at Boston.

Then again, that was a Cup Final. Two teams good enough to make it that far. The Kraken are still seeking their first ever playoff series victory.

Since instituting a best-of-seven playoff format in 1939, home teams have won 111 of the 190 Game 7 matchups — 58% of them. So, that’s just a 42% chance of the visitors winning Game 7 on the road — which isn’t great if you’re the Kraken. Throw in the Avalanche being defending champions and, well, you’d best take care of business Friday night.