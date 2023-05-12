Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night in Dallas.

Anything from Game 5 that shows the Kraken can win Game 6?

Geoff Baker: My head tells me no. I’ve seen this act play out too often for decades in the NHL, and that experience tells me the series was lost in Game 4, not in Game 5. This was the Kraken’s series to win by taking a stranglehold at home, and they blew it. The Stars regained home-ice advantage and now have the series rolling their way.

But my heart tells me — it can’t end in this matter-of-fact fashion. A Kraken team that defied convention throughout this playoff run probably has one more trick up its sleeve to send us all back to Dallas for Game 7. It will live up to that “Sabotage” song intro it skates out to and prove it’s more than just a slick showbiz gimmick aimed at 1990s Beastie Boys hipsters without the substance of a strong home team to match.

So will the Kraken do it? Well, they looked better than the Stars most of Game 5. The difference was Jake Oettinger finally outplaying Philipp Grubauer in goal. With the series headed back to Climate Pledge Arena, it stands to reason that the Kraken can ride another wave of fan emotion, up their game and extend this series.

Sure, the Kraken are tired. But so are the Stars. They’ve gotten beat up, key role players are sidelined with injuries, and these final games could come down to goaltending. The Kraken have yet to capitalize on home-ice advantage this postseason. I think they will this time. Ask me about Game 7 after Game 6.

Kate Shefte: The Kraken know what to do with their backs to the wall. With few exceptions, they’ve done well in must-win games, and elevated their — oh, no, I’m over this coach-ism and can’t believe I’m about to use it — “compete level” to find ways around opponents they shouldn’t have defeated. They’re left with no choice but to feed off the Climate Pledge Arena fans and scrap. An underrated group of veterans should rise to this occasion and take everyone else along. They seem fond of each other, and now is when you tap into that. They also seem fond of that identity as a team that has been counted out.

Like a couple of people said in my Dallas hotel elevator said Thursday night, they’re a good team that’s given the Stars a stiff challenge. They’ve fought like hell, I believe was the wording. For the record, one guy said Seattle would force Game 7, and another said the series would end in six games but added that the Kraken will be good for years to come. Take that to the bank.

If this were a series back East that I’d caught mostly highlights of, I’d guess that the Kraken were cooked. But having seen the momentum swings of this playoff run, I can’t say it’s over until I type out the word in some overwrought, tear-jerky lead-in to what I’m sure will be a beautiful Jordan Eberle quote. Get pumped for that. But I suspect it won’t be Saturday night.

Any switches you would like to see for Game 6?

Baker: Jared McCann back on the top-scoring line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Your season is on the line Saturday, and you go with your best. McCann might not be 100% ready for top-line action, but he scored in Game 5, looked dangerous throughout and would likely elevate the games of Eberle and especially Beniers. The Kraken need more from their rookie centerman, and having McCann to distract defenders can only help.

Tye Kartye has been great filling in, but he isn’t McCann. I’ve also been so impressed with Kartye’s physical play beyond his offensive contributions and feel he’d be a fantastic fourth-line addition with Daniel Sprong likely out for a while with what looks to be a concussion.

So make the switch. Wait until Monday, and you might be waiting until training camp. Your team is two wins from the conference final. It could take years to get this far again no matter how much better the roster. Nothing is guaranteed. See Mariners, Seattle. You go for it now.

Shefte: I said that in Game 4 three things, and I’ll repeat it for emphasis: McCann to the first line. We need a name for that line. That’s now at the top of my offseason to-do list.

What must improve from Game 5 to Game 6?

Baker: Goalie Philipp Grubauer must make big stops. He must stand on his head. To get this imperfect Kraken team to the conference final, that’s what it will take. To get to a Game 7 coin toss, the Kraken can’t be down two on the first three Dallas shots.

Grubauer has been the Kraken’s No. 1 catalyst all postseason but had an off night in Game 5. Not a terrible night, mind you. He played just well enough to lose. If he isn’t good enough to win Saturday, Kate, then you and I will be spending our next Three Thoughts debating Southwest versus Delta, Terry Blacks BBQ versus Pecan Lodge, Hakstol versus Hextall, Sports Radio KJR vs. Seattle Sports radio, and a bunch of other stuff I couldn’t care less about. It will be vacation time and neither of us will be wasting it on separate spa appointments in the general Edmonton vicinity.

But I’ll miss our interactions. I’ve gotten used to waking up in a fog, figuring out what city I’m in, finding a gallon of caffeine and trying to match wits. So, Grubauer, it’s all on you. No pressure.

Shefte: Make sure to sign my yearbook, Geoff.

Besides better play from Grubauer, there has to be a better start as well. This playing-from-behind business, to this degree, isn’t the move. The Kraken fell behind 4-0 in Game 4 and 3-0 in Game 5 before they started chipping away at it, and no wonder that didn’t work. They looked almost flustered out there during the first and third periods Thursday.

The Kraken had no such issue in the first round against Colorado, and on Saturday they need to be ready at the jump. Maybe close your eyes, and picture Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev and the Avalanche “A”?