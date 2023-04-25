Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

How will Cale Makar’s hit on Jared McCann affect the rest of the series?

Kate Shefte: It’s hard not to be encouraged by Monday’s performance. The Kraken had an answer to the Avalanche pushback for the first time in three games. That victory took gumption.

They’re going to miss McCann. It’s not just the goals. (In absolute fairness, McCann was chasing his first goal and second point of the series when he swooped in on the Avalanche net, Cale Makar on his tail.) He’s a penalty killer, someone who truly doesn’t take nights off, an all-around solid player for the Kraken. That top line has great chemistry, and it will be a hard spot to replace.

But hey, I guess a benefit of being a team without stars is that you have no stars?

Geoff Baker: You’d think that if the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has any integrity it will suspend Makar at least a game or two. So that would be an immediate disadvantage for the Avalanche that would largely offset McCann’s loss. Don’t forget, the Avalanche already lost Valeri Nichushkin for what’s looking like the remainder of this series after he was spirited out of the downtown team hotel before Game 3, reportedly by Avalanche security staffers. He left town and hasn’t been heard from since. That’s got to be a distraction for the Avalanch,e as he’s no on-ice slouch and, frankly, the circumstances surrounding his departure and the team’s silence are anything but normal.

Colorado didn’t look itself in Game 4. The Avalanche came out flat, took dumb penalties with unusually borderline physical play (for them) and were outshot 11-2 before the seven-minute mark.

Advertising

So they weren’t themselves — and something like the Nichushkin situation could be contributing, as players usually know what’s really going on with teammates. And now they’ve done something foolish, with Makar’s hit giving the Kraken a genuine reason to despise them. I’ve never seen the Kraken play as angry as in the final part of that first period and really, the rest of the game. Maintain that elevated level of ferocity without — and this is key — losing their cool and seeking retaliation, a series upset is quite possible.

What was the worst optic of the Makar hit?

Shefte: It’s tempting to cite the explanation Hakstol conveyed for why officials felt it wasn’t a major penalty. “They felt there was a puck in play at the battle,” the Kraken coach said postgame.

That’s something — as the puck was neither in play nor at the battle. But we didn’t hear that straight from the official’s mouth. So I’ll go with Makar’s postgame comments on the bad optics front: “At the end of the day, I didn’t feel like I tried to finish him that hard,” Makar said. “But, I mean, I feel like if I was in that scenario they would have done the exact same thing.”

Kind of a weird thing to say when you just knocked someone from a game. I also don’t think it’s necessarily true. That’s not the most common occurrence — someone getting blown up in the corner because the player behind him didn’t watch a puck clearly bound for the netting into the netting.

What’s that adage? If you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you. Whether it was retaliatory, a mistake, a lapse, an unfortunate side effect of a fast game — own it and apologize. Easy for me to say without a microphone in my face, but that was a strange comment.

Baker: For me, it’s that the penalty was reduced from a five-minute major to a two-minute minor even after everyone got a good look at it on video replay.

Advertising

The way the rules are set up, on-ice officials tend to assess a major penalty for violent incidents they aren’t sure about. That triggers an automatic video review in which they can take a closer look and downgrade the call if needed. What they can’t do is call a two-minute minor, review it and upgrade it to a major penalty if they realize more serious punishment is warranted.

So they did fine on that part.

But then, somehow, they decided McCann getting flung headfirst into the glass by Makar — when everybody in the building saw the puck deflected out of play and a stoppage coming — merited just a minor penalty. Makar gave McCann a tiny shove right before his more egregious hit, which is what you often see at the tail end of a play right before the whistle blows.

So, it was as if Makar also sensed the play was over. Then, well after, he takes the added shot with McCann unprepared for what’s coming. By downgrading the call, it looked as if the NHL has two sets of rule books: One for star players such as Makar and another for everybody else.

Who will pick up the slack for the Kraken?

Shefte: It’s funny that this question is in here, because when I plopped on my couch at 1 a.m. after that overtime win, my first thought was: “I hope Daniel Sprong is ready to be their only pure goal scorer.”

That’s not exactly fair. But really — Andre Burakovsky, and now McCann? McCann never went more than four games without scoring this season. No one else has had such a charmed run … except Vince Dunn in the second half. But Dunn is and should be focused on keeping Colorado’s big guns under control, as half of the top defensive pairing.

I expect they’ll have to keep scoring by committee. Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Morgan Geekie combined for a few goals in Games 1-2 — more of that. Overtime hero Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and their new linemate, whoever he is, could really stand to heat up. Haven’t heard from Eeli Tolvanen in a minute. Depth. It’s their thing, after all.

Advertising

Baker: I wrote a book called “Rising From The Deep” (plenty of good copies still available) but I’m also done writing about “depth” for one season. For me, it takes a scorer to replace one, and Jaden Schwartz popped 21 goals in 71 games. He’s averaged a point per game this series and been the biggest factor in reviving the Kraken power play by heading to the net. This series will likely be decided by net-front play, and the Kraken have no one better at it than Schwartz.

He nearly scored the winner in regulation in Game 4, then drew the overtime penalty that set up Jordan Eberle’s sudden-death goal. Right before Eberle scored, Schwartz nearly put the game away with a point-blank shot off a defender’s skate.

Schwartz had a team-leading 12 playoff goals when the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. He has 18 goals his past 44 playoff games — which amounts to a 34-goal campaign over a full NHL schedule — only in much tougher postseason play. There’s your replacement for a 40-goal man.