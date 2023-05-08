Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 7-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

What was the turning point of Game 3?

Kate Shefte: Jordan Eberle opened the scoring as the guy who should have been making it hard for him to do so, Miro Heiskanen, was reeling and bleeding on the ice, having been struck in the head by a deflected shot.

Sympathy transcends loyalty here. No matter how you feel about the Stars, you have to feel for him and imagine the misery if it were your team. Heiskanen didn’t return to the game, and the Stars were without a top defenseman. The good news — coach Pete DeBoer made it sound like Heiskanen could have returned if the game hadn’t gotten out of hand.

So now to the buried lead and my actual answer — Alex Wennberg’s goal to make it 2-0 just 1:26 later, when the Stars still looked shellshocked, was the turning point. For the Kraken this postseason a one-goal lead is a hope and a prayer, and two in two minutes is a blessing upon your journey. It was on, and the outcome was decided, judging by the din inside Climate Pledge Arena.

Geoff Baker: It was clearly Heiskanen getting hit in the face, we can both agree, as he’s their best defenseman and among their top three players. The Kraken had come out with a ton of energy but had nothing to show for it. Had Dallas scored first instead of Eberle, the game might have gone in a different direction.

But I think the game turned on the Dallas reaction to the injury and defensive confusion in the ensuing minutes. Suddenly the Stars were scrambling around, and next thing you know it’s a 2-on-1 break, and Wennberg scores. From there you could see the Stars open their game up to counter, and their defense took a holiday. Carson Soucy coasts all the way up to the faceoff dot with nobody challenging him and goes five-hole on Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger. By that point the Kraken are in the goalie’s head, and Matty Beniers goes short side from 45 feet with another iffy goal. That was the game.

Is the Western Conference final a possibility?

Shefte: If the Kraken win Game 4 on Tuesday, fans should start thinking about where to watch. If the Kraken don’t win Game 4, they still should start thinking about where to watch, but like … maybe don’t Google the menu just yet.

The Kraken have scored in bunches to put away two of three games against Dallas. The series hasn’t been kind to Oettinger, the guy who could turn it. Conversely, Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer has had no issues getting psyched for a team that isn’t his former Colorado Avalanche. He was very good again Sunday. He was the bedrock of that offensive explosion.

For the Kraken, though, it’s been hard to replicate that fire coming off a win compared with a loss. A letdown has followed most of their victories, Games 4-5 of the Avalanche series being the exception.

And allow DeBoer to let some air out of your balloon. He pointed out that the Stars are on a familiar course. The Wild took Games 1 and 3 of the last series. Oettinger allowed three goals in the next three games, all Dallas wins.

“Responded the right way in that series. So we’ve got to make sure that happens here,” DeBoer said.

To save you the search, this winner of this series plays either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers, who were tied at a game apiece entering Tuesday’s Game 3, for the chance to represent the Western Conference against the — let me check my notes here — Florida Panthers or Carolina Hurricanes, probably? What a time to be alive.

Baker: Yeah, it’s great, and of course the conference final is there for the taking. The Kraken have Game 4 at home, Jared McCann might return, and the series can decisively swing if the Kraken capitalize on home-ice advantage for the first time all postseason.

Go up 3-1, and it would be tough for Dallas to win three in a row. Especially considering that Grubauer has outplayed Oettinger. Who would have predicted that three weeks ago? Even in the Game 2 loss, Grubauer was the better goalie.

You know what happened in Game 3 besides another Oettinger folder-roo? Joe Pavelski finally didn’t score. Seven Kraken players did. If Grubauer keeps buying his team time to get to Oettinger, the Kraken can pull this off.

The next time we do one of these, the question could be: Would we as writers prefer Edmonton or Las Vegas for a series-opening, four-night trip? Kate, I know you’d prefer Vegas, but Edmonton has a great indoor mall with a roller coaster I can take you to. Sort of like your sister’s town of Minneapolis, just … oh, wait. They closed the roller coaster? Well then, I’m thinking the Joey restaurant alone might not cut it for you.

What are Seattle fans saying about this playoff run?

Shefte: I’ve had a good script going with strangers in Seattle since last October: “Reporter.” “Sports, actually.” “The Seattle Kraken.” “Hockey.” “Yeah, no worries, they’re only in their second year.”

Haven’t had that conversation in a hot minute. Seattle is invested. I see jerseys spilling out of every building downtown. Stickers appearing on cars, flags on porches. People who could give a hoot about sports are discovering the joys of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Eagle-eyed readers are taking issues with story wording to my inbox — love that, and it hasn’t been the case up until now.

Last thing. It warms my heart like you wouldn’t believe when new fans find an article of mine helpful. “Larrye” commented: “Great story, thank you. more like this please for the so many of us new to hockey.” Everyone deserves to experience this sport, at least give it a try, and I want to help if possible. Please feel free to email or tweet at me with questions and suggestions. I might not be able to respond immediately, but I’ll try to work it all in.

Baker: Fans keep emailing, tweeting or phoning my office line to tell me they have no idea what the heck they’re watching but love every second of it. Seriously, I know there’s been major junior hockey in this region for 45 years. I also know this was once a professional hockey town, but those Metropolitans and Totems days are long gone. This wasn’t a hockey town a month ago. I feel as if that’s changed.

This playoff run is about attracting the casual, or general Seattle sports fan. The Kraken need them in this competitive market. The NHL’s “take it or leave it” niche sport approach to selling itself worked in less competitive markets — especially in Vegas, with no previous major pro teams — but it wasn’t cutting it here, as evidenced by sluggish ticket demand and resale.

If you’re the Kraken, these new fans will make you a major pro sports entity. Otherwise, you’re just Wayne and Garth sitting in your parents’ basement doing a cable access TV show before heading out to Stan Mikita’s Donuts. (For those unaware, Mikita was a legendary hockey player. Just like Tim Horton. One guy sold real doughnuts, the other just in “Wayne’s World” movies. But Kate, if we go to Edmonton, the Timbits are on me.)