Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 3, 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Why has this series shifted?

Kate Shefte: From the mile-high city currently Letting Russ Cook — Let Nathan Eat.

They dipped in and out of Game 1, which the Kraken won, but the Avalanche bigs are scary again.

“Our game is to try things, be creative. Obviously play smart, but we need to play with some swagger,” star center Nathan MacKinnon said Saturday. “We’ve definitely gotten that back.”

MacKinnon’s breakaway in the last minute of Game 3’s first period was one for the scrapbook. As soon as he took off, it was over. Cale Makar single-handedly brought the slap shot back into style to make it 3-1, slamming one under the cross bar. And Mikko Rantanen broke the 3-3 tie, going on to score twice in the third period.

Meanwhile Seattle’s 40-goal scorer, Jared McCann, hasn’t found the net — not for lack of effort, see that penalty killing during yesterday’s second period — and until Matty Beniers scored the Kraken’s third goal Saturday, the top line hadn’t scored at all. The fourth line, which puts the punch in the Kraken’s signature depth, rarely saw the ice in Game 3. The word there was “reliability,” according to coach Dave Hakstol.

Advertising

The Avalanche were maybe a little discombobulated in Game 1, but they made adjustments, as good teams do.

Geoff Baker: The Avalanche woke up after being frightened big in Game 2. They won that contest when the Kraken couldn’t extend a dominant 2-0 lead, and then their thoroughbreds showed up for Game 3.

Sure, the Kraken scored first Saturday and capitalized on the rabid crowd. But as I noted in our online live updates GameCenter, the Avalanche were outshot 7-1 early but turned the tables before the period’s midpoint. They had an 8-1 shots edge from there, when the Kraken were awarded a power play and needed to regain an upper hand.

Instead, they allowed a short-handed goal. Colorado dominated from there despite that brief second-period flurry that somehow enabled the Kraken to get back in it. But even at 3-3, the Kraken were scrambling around while the Avalanche and their composed elite players kept threatening on every shift.

Big picture? The Kraken must resume the dominant forechecking from Game 1 and the first period of Game 2. They got off that the past five periods of this series. Some folks blamed the altitude in Denver. My concern is we saw this all season where they beat good teams once or twice in a week but couldn’t sustain the relentless, grueling physical pace. No room for that anymore.

Do the Kraken still have a chance to advance?

Shefte: Yes, but now they really do have to fall in love with Climate Pledge Arena.

Advertising

I would think they need another split, as a 3-1 series hole headed back to Denver is probably too much to overcome against these Avalanche. After hovering around .500 at home all season, Monday is the day they need to embrace the crowd at their backs.

Also, they can’t make it easier on the Avalanche by handing them odd-man rushes and breakaways. Teams say they want to avoid “track meet” and “run-and-gun” hockey, but Colorado is particularly suited for it. Seattle is not.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to play [defense],” McCann said. “I know it’s boring, and not everyone wants to hear that, especially when you’re out against MacKinnon, Makar — guys who can fly up the ice. You’ve got to stay in front of them … make it hard for them to get in the zone.”

Baker: Not if they play the way they did Saturday. First, Game 4 is a “must win” contest. I don’t care if they were road warriors all season — lose Monday, and they’ll almost certainly be eliminated in five games.

So, they must grab early momentum the way they did Saturday and maintain the physical pace this time. Keep forechecking so the best Avalanche players don’t have a 200-foot runway before unloading on poor Philipp Grubauer from everywhere. Grubauer kept them in Game 3 until the third period and he’s outplayed Alexandar Georgiev. But he can’t do it alone.

It was nice to see Beniers score and McCann and Jordan Eberle notch their first points on assists. But Colorado got five goals from their three best players in Game 3. The Kraken’s top scoring trio won’t match that but must get closer. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to win some key faceoffs or score power-play goals beyond “garbage time.” So win Monday, and they’re guaranteed another home crowd. Lose, and they can book their summer vacations flying out of the Denver airport Thursday morning.

Advertising

If they are in trouble, are there any positive take-aways?

Shefte: They’ve been competitive against a team full of generational talents. Not often enough, but at times.

The Avalanche are a living testament to the value of drafting well, developing talent and holding onto that homegrown goodness. There’s a lot to emulate here. And they’re stocked with firepower the Kraken just don’t have. Maybe Seattle can find a way to get around that — maybe it won’t.

The Kraken will have the option to bring almost everyone back. Matty Beniers should only get better. Grubauer has shown what he can do. General manager Ron Francis himself said he didn’t expect the 100-point Kraken to have this level of success this season. It’s a trade-off — they won’t have the element of surprise, but they’ll be better prepared for what’s ahead.

Baker: In years before the franchise launched, people constantly asked me whether they’d match Vegas by immediately going to the Cup Final. My answer was always no, but I expected they’d be knocking on the playoff door by Year 2 and be there by Year 3.

Well, they beat that by a year and made the playoffs their sophomore season. The difference is it wasn’t a gradual climb. They were awful in their debut season and needed a 40-point jump to get here. Though the end result is still great, the way they got here messed with their early ability to grow the fan base. Folks tuned out way too early last season. What this playoff appearance has been is a “do-over” from last season. They’ve captured the city’s imagination — even if it turns out to be for only a short time — and raised the floor from which to grow fans.

Saturday’s home playoff game was a great reward for die-hard fans in the building, and countless more tuned in from a distance. I’ve lost track of how many casual fans I’ve spoken to who tell me they don’t know much about the game but are really getting into the team. This was exactly the season this franchise badly needed to get back on track after — despite the PR spin — a first season that went nothing the way any serious owners would want.

Now they need to grow things in Year 3 by repeating the playoffs and hopefully with some additional difference makers.