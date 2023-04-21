DENVER — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Did the Kraken just blow this series?

Geoff Baker: There’s a very good chance they did. I thought coming in that they needed a split in Colorado, and, sure, they did that by playing their hearts out. Philipp Grubauer was fantastic both games. But it’s the way they split that concerns me. They were inches from going up 2-0 in the series and demoralizing the Avalanche, but instead they let the defending champions off the mat and woke the beast.

This is why teams don’t want to play reigning champs, especially one as good as Colorado. The Kraken owned them as well as any team can for the first four periods of a series. But when Yanni Gourde got in alone late in the first period of Game 2 and was stopped, I worried — heck, I even suggested it in our live game updates — it could be a turning point.

And it was. If the Avalanche go to intermission down 3-0, that game is over. Instead, the save helped Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev regain his footing. The rest of the Avalanche flipped a switch, and maybe the series.

Look, I love how the Kraken have played, and they need to keep at it. I’m impressed by how their physical style held up. I’m not blaming Gourde, because he probably had his best period in a Kraken uniform that initial frame. But the Kraken could have staggered the Avalanche before they even knew what hit them. Now, they know exactly what hit them. They recovered. And they’ll be better prepared. You get only so many chances to take out a champ, and the Kraken whiffed on this one. We’ll see if they get another.

Kate Shefte: Maybe they shattered some naiveté regarding this matchup, but momentum swings are funny things, and so much could happen between Game 3 and the series-ending handshake line. Even though it would certainly be nicer to be rolling into Seattle coming off a win, the Kraken took a convincing Game 1 victory on the road. That split was all one could reasonably hope for.

The Avalanche had the scouting report and played the Kraken three times during the regular season. They already knew, in theory, what they had to do to beat them. I don’t see Colorado putting it all together — barely, that was a close and evenly contested game — as evidence of the Avalanche getting the drop on their visitors. The Kraken showed they can pen in the highflying defending champs — but that they can’t let them run loose, even for 48 seconds. That was all it took for Colorado to erase a carefully built two-goal lead Thursday.

Grubauer left it all out there at Ball Arena, his former home building. He hasn’t had that stellar of a track record at Climate Pledge Arena. If he can channel that grudge match attitude in Seattle, they stand a real chance to regain the upper hand.

Which area needs the most improvement?

Baker: The fact they’ve scored more goals short-handed than with the man advantage tells you the Kraken power play remains a problem. They went 0 for 2 in Game 2, 0 for 3 in Game 1 and this time around also did very little a man up at 5-on-4 and 6-on-5 after pulling Grubauer the final minutes.

Now, 0 for 5 isn’t the worst under ordinary circumstances, but things get magnified in the playoffs. The first Kraken man advantage in Game 2 came with them up 1-0, and I felt it briefly killed some of their momentum.

More important, the second power play in a 2-2 game late in the middle period was a Kraken chance to regain the lead and momentum before intermission. But as with the first, they generated little sustained pressure. They got a couple of strong chances the final 10 seconds, but Georgiev turned them away.

Against a team this good and in games this close, the Kraken must find power-play answers. Their top line of Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle has been held pointless. They are key power-play components, so until they start finishing goals in general, the power play probably stays dry-docked.

Shefte: You stole the words right off my keyboard this time. It would be encouraging if the power play woke up. Even better if the top line started rumbling.

This is some “coachspeak,” but limiting mistakes against these guys is a must. It was like Devon Toews jumping on that rebound for the go-ahead goal happened in slow motion. The Avalanche are almost always going to score on those.

Can Kraken home ice help swing the series?

Baker: Only if they win Game 3. They must stagger the Avalanche yet again for their best chance at a series upset. Even a split at Climate Pledge Arena allows Colorado to regain home advantage, but the Kraken must make them earn it. Lose Game 3 and guarantee the Avalanche at least a split, it might be over for the Kraken in five.

This first-ever home playoff game for the Kraken has loomed for a while as a potential differentiator. Kraken fans were loud and enthusiastic all season and should put on an emotional show come Saturday’s historic debut. The Kraken must seize that emotion and ride it to victory when they’re undoubtedly feeling the physical effects of this series.

A frenzied home crowd can help physically drained teams find that extra step. The Kraken haven’t truly capitalized on home advantage all season. This is where they need to. If they can’t do it Saturday, I see no reason they would in ensuing games.

Shefte: I can’t help but suspect another split of these games at CPA, in whatever order, wouldn’t be disastrous. The Kraken have thrived on the road this season, and they would have two more away games left in this series to put to good use.

The Avalanche coughed up a win at home. That’s usually a warning sign in the playoffs, but in this case it doesn’t feel that noteworthy. Like the Kraken, the Avalanche have been better on the road this year. Home-ice advantage feels like less of a factor in this one — though now would be an interesting time to change that.

One thing that struck me about the pageantry at Ball Arena in Games 1-2 was how similar it was to that of the Cup run. From the music to the big questions to the expectations to the general vibe, they seem to be going for a continuation, not a new chapter. So taking the Avalanche lead there — they were 4-0 after losses, of which there were only four, on the way to a Stanley Cup title last Spring. Thursday’s rebound effort tracks. And looking ahead to Game 3, they went 9-1 in other arenas.

For your consideration: Batten down the hatches, then blow the roof off that place.