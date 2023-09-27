Four months after a deep playoff run, a new Kraken season is already upon us. Training camp opened Thursday and the group took part in a split-squad Monday night. The Calgary contingent won, 5-3 in Alberta, while the half that stayed home fell 3-2 in a shootout at Climate Pledge Arena.

Four preseason games remain before the Kraken open their third campaign Oct. 10 in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the weeks and months ahead from The Seattle Times’ beat writers.

Can the Kraken keep rolling after last season’s playoff success?

Baker: Sure, they’ve got a lot of similar personnel from their 100-point season, plus Andre Burakovsky is healthy. But making the playoffs again will also entail plenty of things going right for the Kraken, such as Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others continuing their upward progression. And let’s face it: Some of what might impact their playoff fortunes is beyond their control.

For instance, if the Flames bounce back as many expect, it could leave the Kraken fighting for fourth or even fifth place in the Pacific Division no matter how hard they compete. If new coach Rick Tocchet and a healthy Thatcher Demko in goal can spur the Vancouver Canucks to prolonged success instead of just in spurts like last season, that could spell serious Kraken playoff trouble.

With Stanley Cup contenders Vegas and Edmonton atop the division there aren’t enough playoff spots in the conference for six Pacific squads to make it given Dallas, Minnesota and Colorado as contenders in the Central. Dual recoveries by Calgary and Vancouver opens the door to that scenario. That’s the part beyond the Kraken’s control. Even if one of Calgary or Vancouver falls apart, any serious slip-up by the Kraken could leave their playoff repeat in perilous shape.

What kind of slip-up? The Kraken’s schedule in October is absolutely brutal. They could easy lose seven of their first 10 games even while playing top-level hockey. If the Kraken somehow go .500 in October, that will be a fantastic result even if casual hockey fans don’t realize it and begin panicking early.

Shefte: Indeed, the first two fortnights are dark and full of terrors. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Kraken get off to a middling start like they did last season. The schedule looks to ease up around mid-November, however.

I’ll leave the Pacific Division mental gymnastics to Geoff — who’s a playoff team and who isn’t, all on paper. Calgary seemed like a shoo-in before last season began, but never got it together until it was too late. Meanwhile, rumors of eventual champion Vegas’ demise, with their shaky goaltending and salary-cap woes, were greatly exaggerated.

No matter what everyone else is up to, the Kraken have to maintain or surpass. Aside from a revamped fourth line, a new backup goalie and a second- or third-pairing defenseman, it’s the same crew. But the game has changed. As usual, alternate captain Jordan Eberle summed it up well:

“It’s Day 1, but at the same time, I feel like we set a foundation last year with the steps that we took,” he said. “Last year I think we surprised a lot of teams. It’s not going to be the case this year. People know that we’re a 100-point team, and we have the capability of getting back to that. “

What are the story lines you’re watching this season?

Baker: The first thing I’m looking at after the initial home preseason game is: Can the goaltending be stronger? No Kraken netminder has ever been above a .900 save percentage their first two seasons. That’s too low. I don’t care if the team doesn’t allow a lot of shots and that can sometimes skew those numbers. Two full seasons is enough of a sample size. Seeing Philipp Grubauer allow a bad-angled goal from the corner of the rink on the first Calgary shot of Monday’s home game brought back unpleasant memories. Good thing it’s only preseason and doesn’t matter. But that switch needs to flip quickly once the regular season begins.

Shefte: I expect more strides out of 20-year-old rookie of the year Matty Beniers. Unless something weird or unfortunate happens, he’ll be an All-Star again. The league sure loves to do its part in anointing a next big thing, and Beniers is on that list. I’m looking forward to seeing what else the sophomore’s got.

I want to see if the Kraken’s unglamorous, just-weird-enough, four-line formula keeps working, and Brandon Tanev’s new linemates — at the time of writing, it looks like Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tye Kartye — can carry the torch. What a whole season of Eeli Tolvanen and Andre Burakovsky looks like. And potentially the NHL reboot of Rovin’ Joey Daccord, the goaltender who wishes he was a forward, who might be the one giving Grubauer needed nights off.

Who are you looking for a breakout season from?

Baker: My money’s on Kailer Yamamoto and not just because he scored twice in his first preseason game. As I alluded to in my weekly column, this really is a pivotal moment in his career. He’s gone from a first-round pick and a second-line role at times with the star-laden Edmonton Oilers to a fourth-line forward on a third-year franchise all before the age of 25. If that isn’t a motivator for Yamamoto to get his career back on-track, I don’t know what will be.

He was a 20-goal man with the Oilers just two seasons ago and that’s as many goals as Jordan Eberle had for the Kraken last season. So, we know Yamamoto has the scorer’s touch. He also played his way back from an injury last season and that can throw off any guy’s production. The Oilers let him go largely because of a salary-cap crunch. It’s a good, high upside gamble for the Kraken with just the $1.5 million committed for one year. If he plays well, you try to keep him in an expanded role. And if he can’t find the prior magic and has topped out, well, there won’t be many teams lining up to pay him seven figures again.

Shefte: Gotta love a local connection with Spokane’s own Yamamoto. I’m anticipating a Oliver Bjorkstrand bounce-back year. He turned in two goals in Game 7 in Colorado that we’ll be talking about for years, and had a great run on the third line with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen, but that’s not what he came here for. His first season in Seattle was full of false starts. Was every goal he scored a sign of a return to his Columbus form?

He spoke on it a little while cleaning out his locker — last summer was chaotic. He had surgery, got married, moved across the country, adjusted to a new NHL team for the first time and found out he and his wife were expecting. He wasn’t happy with how he arrived at camp, and theorized that might have had something to do with a slow start.

Now we see if a relatively calm summer changes things. I suspect it will.