Here are three thoughts from Kraken beat writers Geoff Baker and Kate Shefte following Thursday’s 7-4 win against the Hurricanes.

Make that a 1-3-1 start for the Kraken. Should I be worried?

Baker: I don’t know about you or me, as we work for a newspaper, but the team should be worried. Look, we knew this was a brutal opening 10 games. I’ve thought playing .500 would leave the Kraken in great shape. But that was predicated on them notching more than one of four points against Nashville and St. Louis.

Three goals scored the first four games worries me, as the Kraken since Day 1 of training camp talked about being ready to go. Yet, this is the third straight season they’ve stumbled out of the gate. So, to win even four of 10, they must take three of the next five against good teams.

At the very least, they must win three of their first 10 or look out. November isn’t much easier. If the Kraken don’t generate consistent offense, they risk getting buried.

Shefte: Five games. That’s a little over 6% of the regular season. There was some head-scratching in there, but also bad luck. They certainly could have beaten the Blues. I’m not at all surprised they didn’t take down the fired-up Golden Knights or Avalanche.

Advertising

Another percentage is stuck in the back of my mind – 75%. That’s about the percentage of teams already in a playoff spot on U.S. Thanksgiving (sorry, Geoff) that make the postseason in the salary cap era. That’s a little over a month into the season! But the haves and the have-nots are mostly sorted out quickly here, and the Kraken didn’t do themselves any favors with this start.

I feel like I’ve been constantly comparing this group to last year’s – the personnel, the scoring, the four-game winless streak they never managed last year at any point. But let that go both ways. Thursday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes was straight out of the 2022-23 Kraken playbook. Seven goals, all different scorers. They did that five times last season, including once in the second round of the playoffs. I suspect that was a good, stabilizing, validating win, even before you factor in who it was against. The Hurricanes are supposed to be really good.

Has anything about the team really bothered you to this point?

Baker: I can’t shake the image of Colorado defenseman Cale Makar escaping Tuesday’s home opener with nary a mussed hair beneath his helmet. This has been an ongoing Kraken issue. Guys get belted around – particularly 40-goal man Jared McCann and Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers – and nobody pays. Jordan Eberle is 33 with only three prior career fights and couldn’t last 80 seconds before Logan O’Connor of the Avalanche – not exactly a pacifist — made him drop the gloves for last April’s hit that fractured the vertebrae of Andrew Cogliano.

Meanwhile, McCann gets knocked out of the same playoff series with a cheap shot by Makar after the play and Makar still hasn’t answered for it. The Kraken let him off the hook the final two-plus playoff games and again in the opener. I know McCann was jawing with Makar and his Kraken teammates likely felt this was McCann’s score to settle. But Makar didn’t seem to want any part of McCann. Yanni Gourde also looked like he was trying to start a scrap with Makar but wasn’t obliged.

Still, the Kraken needed to push harder.

Kraken rookie Tye Kartye had no problem flat-out jumping Brendan Lemieux — whose former NHL player dad, Claude, knows all about being forced to own up for cheap shots — the very next game against Carolina after the latest run taken at McCann. So, that’s a start.

I’ve written the NHL should abolish fighting because of conflicting player views on this stuff. But as long as it’s still allowed, the Kraken need to play by the same unwritten rules as everyone else. Once O’Connor served instant notice that score settling was on the night’s agenda, the Kraken needed to even last spring’s ledger.

Advertising

Shefte: No one will be surprised to find out this was Geoff’s question.

It’s a fast game, yadda yadda, but the hit on Brandon Tanev was nasty and has no place in this sport. I’m glad it drew a suspension.

It was worrisome watching the Kraken hang their heads and lose a step after that shorthanded goal midway through the game in Nashville, but those things do happen, and you got the sense they weren’t the most confident bunch until last night. I’m not sure this qualifies as bothered. Hm…

Oh, I know. Men of the Climate Pledge Arena bathrooms, clean up after yourselves and consider putting the seat back down. I’ve seen better aim in dive bars.

Is Joey Daccord coming for the starting gig?

Shefte: Let’s get this out of the way – yes. Backups don’t usually want to be backups. I’m pretty sure Daccord wouldn’t protest a promotion. He’s toiled long and hard for that chance.

I still think Philipp Grubauer’s their big cheese and everything will be done to ensure he’s successful. But it’s a good sign that both goalies have played well so far and that Daccord has handled two of the five starts, from a competition standpoint and one of general team health. You don’t want your backup to be a liability. This time of the season, a closer to 50/50 time share is good and maybe even preferable. It’s close to playoff time where coaches usually want to anoint The Guy. Right now? Wear yourselves out. Actually, the exact opposite – rest up.

Advertising

I’ve enjoyed the disparity between the two styles. Grubauer is your conservative, consistent, stay in your net, let-the-play-come-to-you type of goaltender. At least, Daccord makes him seem that way. Where is Joey? Who knows? When he’s not working his angles, he’s trying out everyone else’s jobs. It’s helpful, usually. It will raise heart rates and, one would imagine, lead to a bad goal or two through the course of the season. But it’s wacky fun.

“On some of the goals-against, he’s going to have some learning points in terms of how aggressively he’s playing on some of those plays. But here’s the real key — he made good saves at the right times,” coach Dave Hakstol said last night, noting Daccord’s short memory and corresponding confidence.

Baker: If the gig he’s coming for is Grubauer’s role as the team’s local Oktoberfest ambassador, I could see it as Daccord attended Arizona State University and we all know all about the nightlife there. In all seriousness, Daccord should worry about holding on to Chris Driedger’s backup gig.

I didn’t like the three third period goals allowed against Carolina. While they weren’t all Daccord’s fault, some have to be stopped to not let teams back in it. Daccord allowed some late ones like that against Dallas in a regular season game back in March that the Kraken managed to pull out in overtime. He can’t do that if he aspires to be No. 1.

Beyond that, a quick glance at my subscription-only advanced statistics from Evolving Hockey suggests Grubauer has saved 2.25 goals above “expected” compared to 0.49 for Daccord. So, no serious challenge to anything yet.