LAS VEGAS — Kraken forwards Joonas Donskoi and Jared McCann and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak cleared COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday and have arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the season opener against the Golden Knights.

Multiple sources confirmed the players are at T-Mobile Arena and expected to play, leaving only forward Calle Jarnkrok still in COVID-19 protocol and unavailable. The arrivals of the three players, plus forward Marcus Johnsson, who exited protocol Monday and flew here with the team, capped a tumultuous 24 hours for the Kraken, which kept its lineup in-flux throughout the day hoping for good news.

“Our lineup is still a work-in-progress and we’re going to continue that as we go through the next couple of hours,’’ Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had said after the team’s late-morning skate at T-Mobile Arena.

But the players did indeed clear protocol in the hours that followed and made it on a flight early enough to join the team pregame.

Hakstol and others had done their best to downplay the potential loss of a significant part of the roster.

“Worrying about it isn’t going to do much for now,’’ team captain Mark Giordano said. “We’ve got to get our minds right, treat it like a regular gameday. You go through your video, your pregame skate and get ready to play tonight. And everything else is out of our control.’’