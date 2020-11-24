Inside the NHL

We still don’t know when the next NHL season will begin, though the prospect of a Jan. 1 start date appears more remote than ever.

And the uncertainty over how much of a season we’ll see and the financial implications of that could wind up indirectly impacting the Kraken when it comes to selecting the franchise’s first head coach.

First, here’s some detail on the latest start date snag: League owners asking players to increase deferred salary and the amount of “escrow’’ money withheld from their paychecks. That comes as the largely gate-driven NHL tries to soften a pending massive revenue decline because of COVID-19 and what will inevitably be a reduced schedule with games in empty or sparsely-filled arenas.

Players last summer agreed 20% of their paychecks would be held back in escrow and 10% of salary deferred as part of their new collective-bargaining agreement. But owners – with the current COVID-19 landscape more dire than previously anticipated – now want a 26% salary deferral and 25% in escrow withheld. In effect, players would lose 45% of their take home before taxes (it isn’t 51% because the deferred salary percentage comes off what’s remaining after escrow money is deducted).

The NHL uses the escrow system because owners and players split league revenues 50-50, but don’t know until season’s end what the revenue total will be. So, they estimate it before each season while withholding a percentage of player salaries until revenue is known.

A portion of withheld salary is then either released to players or reverts to owners, depending on how the actual revenue compares to the preseason estimate. But with so much unknown about this coming season, it’s possible the NHL takes an even worse financial hit than expected and players never see a dime of their withheld escrow money.

The league hoped to play in front of crowds as the coming season progressed. But with COVID-19 infections skyrocketing, it’s tough to predict how many games the league will play, never mind sell tickets for.

Throw in the closed Canada-U.S. border and some NHL owners might figure it is better not to play at all. The league is expected to implement a division where the seven Canadian teams play only each other, though even that faces hurdles with Toronto in a minimum four-week lockdown and British Columbia’s government mulling travel limits to that province.

Understandably, players aren’t thrilled with owners asking to change the just-negotiated escrow and deferral amounts. So, this could take time to resolve.

Which brings us to the Kraken and a coaching announcement that seems to be lingering longer than it should. The team has a fairly easy hire hanging around in Gerard Gallant, who coached the expansion Vegas Golden Knights and was an assistant coach in Columbus for that franchise’s debut.

So, why hasn’t it happened? The Kraken could use some public momentum that hiring a coach would generate. The longer the team waits, there’s a chance Gallant – who has interviewed elsewhere – vanishes off the board.

Sure, Seattle will save a bit of short-term money by waiting. But an even bigger by-product of patience is that somebody better than Gallant might materialize.

And the biggest potential game-changer is Rod Brind’Amour. Two springs ago, when a then-rookie-coach Brind’Amour took the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final, it was assumed he’d have a long-term contract extension by now.

That hasn’t happened.

Instead, after taking the Hurricanes back to the playoffs this year, Brind’Amour has just one season remaining on his deal. He was a huge proponent of former boss and NHL teammate Ron Francis being hired as Kraken general manager, and Francis remains equally fond of Brind’Amour as a head coach.

Keep in mind, Brind’Amour is still widely expected to be extended by the Hurricanes. But with COVID-19, nothing is ever certain.

One thing that could derail a deal would be a Hurricanes ownership change. As has been reported for two years – though more loudly of late – when Hurricanes owner Thomas Dundon bought the team in 2018, a clause was included allowing him to sell the team back to former owner Peter Karmanos by this coming January.

Now, no one ever really expected that, given how Dundon is a huge Hurricanes proponent – even notably wearing team tracksuits in public – and has already spent a ton of money building a Cup contender.

But given all this COVID-19 uncertainty, especially for markets like Carolina that have long-struggled to secure NHL toeholds, the ability to dump the team back on Karmanos and avoid possible financial Armageddon does present a timely escape hatch if Dundon wants one.

Obviously, an ownership switch back to Karmanos, not exactly a free spender during his Hurricanes stewardship, could impact the team’s future outlook and Brind’Amour wanting to stick around.

I’m told by those close to the Hurricanes situation that nobody realistically expects Dundon to give the team back. A more likely scenario would be Karmanos paying Dundon a settlement so he doesn’t force him to buy the team back in the midst of this pandemic chaos.

Anyway, we’ll know by January.

But regardless, the Hurricanes still need to come up with a package for Brind’Amour. And until we know more about what this next NHL season will look like – and the financial hit that entails – it’s tough to calculate how competitive a package Brind’Amour will be offered to stay.

Most coaches would stick with a Cup contending core they’ve helped craft. But team outlooks on and off ice can change dramatically from one season to the next and you never know how enticing the Kraken might look to Brind’Amour if this drags on until spring with no extension in-hand.

Sure, it’s still a longshot Brind’Amour winds up here. Until it isn’t.

And in a year where we’re talking about possibly starting the next NHL season in February, it’s best not to rule anything out until it is ruled out.