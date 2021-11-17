It’s hard to feel good during a losing streak. Kraken captain Mark Giordano has twice talked about the team “trying to feel good about ourselves again.”

Even when there are good individual takeaways in a loss, the collective result is still a missed opportunity to climb the standings, and another big hole to dig out of. While urgency is certainly important, and starting to uptick throughout the locker room, the balance between understanding the daunting task ahead and not letting it get out of hand isn’t easy.

Dwelling gets no one anywhere. Even when addressing issues, which the Kraken have to do with some extra intensity, being dejected in November won’t solve those problems.

That’s where the power of positive thinking has made a presence in the Kraken’s room.

“We’ve got a lot of positive guys and some people that are a lot more even-keel,” said Morgan Geekie. “But our leadership group is awesome, they do a good job of looking at the bigger picture and kind of putting it in our minds, but there’s really no pressure on us. … We just have to go play our game, but I think really we’re trying to grow more than anything.”

It can be hard trying to keep up a positive mindset when the losses pile up, and there’s a point where urgency has to take precedent. A struggling team can’t ignore what’s going wrong.

While some Kraken issues seem tough to solve given the type of team that’s been put together, some of it is going to come naturally. They recognize that, and while an NHL season has little room for patience, the reality is the Kraken have to have at least a little bit.

“We expect more from ourselves, but we can’t be too down on ourselves because we know if we do the right things, things can just as easily go the right way for us for five or six games in a row,” said Ryan Donato. “For us it’s continuing that mindset of being positive while also not being satisfied with the way things are going.”

The Kraken won’t turn their season around on positive vibes alone, and some more fire might actually go a long way. Coach Dave Hakstol has said several times he believes the urgency is there; in the last couple of games, the way they opened up, it’s fair to wonder how much dejection comes from solid performances not being rewarded.

At some point that frustration element has to become a factor. Giving up big goals at bad times after the Kraken fight back to be in a game has to have a toll.

That’s why a collective effort to remain positive can help; some guys can do it on their own and for others, a distinct messaging has to be there. The way it’s been framed from Hakstol and others, it seems that’s a thread they’ve stayed on.

“It’s tough because you do get those chances and some good things and then it just doesn’t go well,” said Donato. “Or (a goal) does go in and there’s one or two other things that don’t go well and things turn around. … I think we know we have a lot of guys who can work hard and grind, and that’s what we need to do.”

McCann back but on the mend

Jared McCann scored twice right off the bat after returning from COVID-19 protocol, but on Wednesday said he’s still not feeling 100% in his energy levels yet.

You wouldn’t know it from watching his return against the Ducks; he had two goals and one of them involved him charging toward the net. He did play a season-low 13:12, but was back up to a healthy 16:14 against the Wild.

“That’s the big thing, getting my energy back,” he said. “It’s not feeling 100% yet, but I’m stating to feel like I’m getting there every game.”

Calle Jarnkork is the other Kraken player to have extended time on the COVID protocol list, and he hasn’t even scored a goal yet. Last week he said he was feeling 100% but the production just hasn’t happened yet.

It seems to hit every guy a little differently.

“You just try to focus on what you can control,” said McCann. “I was trying to be a solid player for the team and we obviously have a lot more to give, we have to get better. But you know, it starts to come around.”