As Shane Wright prepared to be a healthy Kraken scratch for the fourth consecutive game, concern mounted in two countries about what it means for his development.

That isn’t an exaggeration, because at least as much consternation over Wright’s future appears to be coming from north of the Canadian border as from beneath the 49th parallel. Why is that? Well, he’s from Toronto, which considers itself the capital of the hockey universe. He played junior hockey in Kingston, Ontario, which is the geographical midpoint just off Highway 401 between Toronto and my hometown of Montreal — which happens to consider itself the better center of said universe of hockey.

Throw in the Montreal Canadiens famously rejecting Wright as the NHL draft’s No. 1 overall pick last July — selecting 18-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky instead, as Wright tumbled to No. 4 — and you’ve got the perfect rinkside storm. Now, there are hockey eyeballs by the millions watching Wright’s every move in Quebec as some there seek smug justification for the Canadiens passing on him, as well as through Ontario, where there’s mounting outrage over the alleged ruination of the local kid’s development.

Add the plethora of websites devoted to identifying and monitoring hockey’s next big prospect players, and the noise gets louder. Some of these sites are generally respected. Others are run by guys who have the player-development knowledge of your average fantasy leaguer but are still offering their two cents on Wright.

Sure, there is reason to question Wright’s sparse playing time, the biggest being general manager Ron Francis and coach Dave Hakstol keep saying they’d like to get him more minutes. And sure as the sun is indeed rising behind all that Pacific Northwest cloud cover each morning, you can bet Francis and Hakstol aren’t trying to destroy a player destined to become a prime Kraken asset.

So what is going on?

Pro sports, that’s what. Wright is but one player on a roster of 23. That Kraken roster, no matter how highly touted Wright was, has a primary objective to win hockey games.

Anybody watching the Kraken who feels otherwise hasn’t been paying attention. They clearly missed the summer importation of free agents Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Schultz. Must have ignored that Philip Grubauer was signed as the team’s highest-paid player in July 2021 instead of sticking with less-proven youngsters in net because the team wanted to win quicker.

It didn’t work out that way last season. And that has lent urgency to getting things right this time and establishing a market toehold amid suddenly winning Mariners, Seahawks and Washington football.

Many folks demanding from thousands of miles away that Wright be given 12 minutes of nightly playing time have no idea about the Seattle market. They assume the Kraken have taken this novice NHL city by storm because of merchandise sales.

But the Kraken need to compete. And they have, sporting a 4-4-2 record entering Tuesday’s play despite one of the toughest schedules.

Had the Kraken capitulated during 10 opening games in 18 days, they’d be in serious trouble. But they didn’t. Most of their games have been tight affairs decided by penalties, and teams don’t automatically put unproven teenagers on the power-play or penalty-kill units.

“If you’re on the fourth line, you’re not getting as many minutes,” Francis said. “And then, in his case, sometimes fourth-liners get to kill penalties. But it’s still early in his career to teach him to kill penalties. Then, if he’s not on the power play those are some of the ways you pick up extra minutes.”

So, no, Hakstol isn’t losing his job over how he’s handled Wright. This isn’t a knock against Wright, who has conducted himself with utmost professionalism.

But he isn’t the team’s only young player.

Matty Beniers is also a rookie and has four goals and four assists in 10 games. Morgan Geekie, in his second full NHL season, was benched early but has two goals and an assist his four games since returning to the lineup. Will Borgen has never played a full season, but he’s now one of the most effective Kraken defensemen according to advanced statistics.

So the Kraken haven’t ignored young players. But when the fourth line of Brandon Tanev, Geekie and Daniel Sprong combines for seven points in a win over Buffalo, it’s tougher to find room for Wright.

The quickest way for Hakstol to lose the dressing room would be sitting Geekie so Wright can play.

“You want them to kind of earn it,” Francis said. “And then when they do, you want to keep them in there, because it kind of builds your team.”

And make no mistake, this isn’t all Hakstol’s doing.

“We talk about this every day,” Francis assured me.

There’s a reason Wright and Slafkovsky are the only 18-year-olds from last summer’s draft who are in the NHL. It’s a difficult jump. And unlike Slafkovsky, who spent last season in Finland’s pro ranks and can be sent to the American Hockey League, NHL rules don’t allow that for teenagers from major-junior teams.

That’s possibly one reason Wright tumbled in the draft. No. 2 overall choice Simon Nemec, from the Slovakian pros, is in the AHL. Logan Cooley, chosen at No. 3, is playing in the NCAA the way Beniers did post-draft before joining the Kraken.

With Wright, it’s either send him back to his junior squad or keep him. He’s played five games. If he plays five more it counts as a full season toward his free agency regardless of whether the Kraken return him after that.

Given Wright’s main obstacle seems his lack of experience facing fully grown men, it’s tough to see how another season against players mostly 19 and under would help his development. One option is lending him to Team Canada for next month’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, which would allow him to train with and play against some of the top teenagers on the planet before rejoining the Kraken.

For now the Kraken want Wright honing his skills in practice so he’s ready when he plays. That may come this week, or once the team returns home and can better control one-on-one matchups by having the final line change before faceoffs.

But there’s no easy solution.

Only this guarantee: if the Kraken stay competitive on the ice and in the standings, forcing Wright into the lineup will remain a secondary priority.