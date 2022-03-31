Given how their season has gone, the Kraken could do worse than having a little goaltending controversy to spice up a final month devoid of playoff excitement.

Chris Driedger did his part Wednesday night, keeping his team in a 2-0 game against Vegas that teammate Jordan Eberle said “could have been 4-0, or 5-0” before the Golden Knights added an empty-netter. It was the second consecutive quality performance by Driedger, and coach Dave Hakstol declared Thursday he had earned another start.

But Hakstol wouldn’t commit to whether that start would come in Friday night’s rematch with Vegas.

“No question that he played a solid game, he battled,” Hakstol said after the team’s practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “I said that after the game, and he’s earned that next start. Whether or not that’s (Friday), I’ll wait and announce that decision. I’ve got it in my mind who’s going, but we’ll wait until game day to announce it.

“But his performance was in large part what we had hoped for. Coming off of a good performance in L.A. and building off that. He gave us a chance to win. We didn’t take advantage of that, unfortunately, but I like the step that his game took.”

The controversial part of the whole Kraken goaltending thing is that Philipp Grubauer has handled nearly three-quarters of starts between the pair — a far cry from the 60-40, or 55-45 tandem split envisioned before the season. That’s partly due to Driedger twice injuring a knee early on, but he’s been healthy for months and still went 18 days between outings before winning 6-1 on Monday against the Kings.

Advertising

Also, Grubauer started the season’s first four games when Driedger was healthy — getting shelled in the fourth contest and replaced by Driedger, who subsequently got hurt — which was hardly indicative of a tandem approach. Ordinarily, you’d expect a Vezina Trophy finalist goalie such as Grubauer — signed for six years and $35 million — to get the overwhelming bulk of playing time. Except Driedger signed for three years and $10.5 million before the last-minute Grubauer deal so he could be the Kraken’s No. 1 goalie.

Paying just under $10 million annually for two goalies on a team fighting to avoid last place overall seems an ill-advised luxury. Especially if the Kraken plan to keep using Grubauer and Driedger in a typical starter-backup combination for which secondary netminders can be found much cheaper.

Driedger in his postgame media session Wednesday, following the 3-0 loss in which he stopped 27 of 29 shots, let it be known he’s seeing a sports psychologist in hopes of improving his play. The fuel for this unfolding Kraken goaltending controversy is that neither netminder has played particularly well.

Grubauer has steadied himself in recent months after a terrible opening five weeks. But he hasn’t been lights-out better than Driedger, who’s struggled as well to regain the form he had last season with the Florida Panthers.

Of seeing the sports psychologist, Driedger said: “It was just to kind of go back to basics and talk about some strategies, about how I’m thinking. And I’ve been feeling pretty good. It’s just some minor, minor tweaks. Just things like monitoring your stress levels and your breathing and stuff like that so I feel calm and I feel like myself.”

On Driedger’s initiative, Hakstol said Thursday that nothing less is expected.

Advertising

“That’s just being a pro,” he said. “There’s nothing spectacular about that. If we start giving guys props for working hard at their game, then we are in the wrong spot.”

It was the third time in 24 hours that Hakstol downplayed Driedger’s work ethic and minimal flirtations with success. In Wednesday’s postgame media session, he responded to a question about Driedger tweaking his pregame routine by saying: “No. 1, that’s his job. We expect that. We expect that out of ourselves from top to bottom. So I’m not giving anybody pats on the back because they’re working hard.”

Earlier Wednesday, when asked about Driedger going 18 days between outings, he replied: “This is not where everybody gets to play for free. You earn your playing time.”

Both the Kraken and Hakstol would benefit from a healthy competition between goalies. Hakstol indicated he’s aware of their respective statistics — and that save percentages below .900 are a danger zone for winning consistently.

Grubauer is at .889, Driedger at .895, and neither has won consistently all season. Hakstol, whose job depends on winning, said Thursday he can’t base nightly evaluations “entirely off statistics” and will go with the goalie he feels gives him the best shot to win the next game.

Also, Grubauer isn’t going anywhere with a no-trade clause and five-plus seasons remaining on his contract. Hakstol knows that if he wants to still be around for most of those, he needs Grubauer playing like he did with Colorado last season.

Advertising

Where that leaves Driedger is unclear. It’s possible that if he keeps playing consistently well, the Kraken could revisit the 60-40 tandem idea next season.

But they also have an AHL goalie in Joey Daccord who is no longer waivers exempt next season and will need to clear them in future call-ups — very unlikely — unless he spends the season in the NHL. Daccord didn’t do much his four Kraken spot-duty appearances — statistically, he was worse than Grubauer and Driedger at their low points — but has developed into one of the AHL’s better netminders at 15-10-2 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

So this little goaltending controversy should be interesting on multiple fronts. What happens these next few weeks could serve to re-establish Driedger’s future role.

Or, it could amount to the Kraken showcasing Driedger before a summer trade. Either way, the Kraken need Driedger and Grubauer competing at their highest levels through April for an indication on how to best salvage last summer’s goaltending decisions.