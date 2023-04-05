Inside the NHL

Kraken fans certainly showed Tuesday night they are in playoff form, making their presence felt in British Columbia more than during any of the franchise’s prior road games.

Whether the Kraken are as playoff ready is debatable. For now, we know that teams not ready to play 60 minutes against them – Exhibit A being the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday – are destined to lose, which is progress of sorts since the Kraken were typically plagued by that malaise last season and parts of this one.

For the first time in this Northwest rivalry, the Canucks didn’t seem remotely interested in winning even after grabbing a somewhat fortunate early 2-0 lead. Perhaps arguably the worst celebratory goal song in hockey – “Don’t You Forget About Me” by Simple Minds – helped kill the early Rogers Arena atmosphere even better than the Kraken later killed off penalties.

How the Kraken can clinch a playoff berth by Thursday: – Calgary Flames (at Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday) AND Nashville Predators (vs. Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday) lose in regulation – Kraken win vs. Arizona Coyotes on Thursday More

After all, the song predates the birth of most players by 10-15 years and even the group itself wasn’t thrilled with it, figuring the “Breakfast Club” movie anthem a commercial pop betrayal of their punk rock origins. As for the song’s lyrics, most Canucks fans would rather forget all about this season’s team despite a recent month-long surge under new coach Rick Tocchet that’s over given their four-game losing streak.

“If you have days off, and guys don’t know how to prepare on days off, then I’m gonna have to start babysitting a little bit more,” Tocchet said of his team’s lack of compete-level against the Kraken. “If you can’t be professional on a day off and come in and have energy, then obviously you’re doing the wrong things on a day off.”

Ouch! In other words, the arena was ripe for a takeover both by the Kraken and their exuberant, playoff-ready fans. You’d think the Kraken’s office staffers, many of whom made the trip up to Canada for the contest, were beaming about the visiting supporters’ increasing noise level the game’s latter half given where this franchise was a year ago.

Yes, their team is going to the playoffs. That should become official by Thursday when the Kraken again play the Arizona Coyotes – the latest in a string of late season opponents destined for golf courses in another week or so. Arizona has lost eight straight and the Kraken play them three times in eight days, a built-in late scheduling advantage that was obvious the day it was released.

It’s partly why the drama surrounding this pending playoff berth was muted weeks ago and gauging whether this team is postseason ready has been made tougher. Even had the Kraken collapsed on their recent road trip to Dallas, Nashville and Minnesota, they still had this late schedule to rely on and thus far are 3-0-0 facing Anaheim, Arizona and Vancouver in a stretch run that includes two more Coyotes tilts and another against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yanni Gourde likely played as big a role as Simple Minds in blunting any Canucks win aspirations Tuesday, scoring late in the first period to halve Vancouver’s lead. The Kraken’s penalty kill took over in the second period — with Brandon Tanev pumping his fist at a huge throng of lower bowl Kraken supporters after his tying shorthanded goal — and it was off to the races from there.

Gourde is the team’s most recent Stanley Cup winner among non-injured players and was asked after Tuesday’s win what it will take for the Kraken to be playoff ready.

“It’s playing a certain way,” Gourde replied. “Playing physical. Playing like every puck matters. All of those little details of the game. They matter in the playoffs.

“When you don’t do them, they end up behind your goalie,” he added. “So, you’ve got to take pride in every single detail of the game. Every little spot. Every battle along the wall. Every blue line you cross, you’ve got to make the right decision.

“And I think that’s what the next step is for our team. We’ve been doing a great job at it. We’ve just got to keep building and doing it over and over, and over again. Trust the process.”

And there lies the difficulty of gauging playoff readiness. The Kraken “process” worked fine against some of the NHL’s best teams back in early January.

But they also haven’t won in regulation against a playoff positioned team in nearly three months. They haven’t won in regulation against a playoff positioned team at home since Jan. 1.

The Kraken lack the size of other playoff teams up front and any opposing playoff coach capable of scribbling on a white board will tell their players to lay the body on this group early and often. Referees typically don’t call as much in postseason and unless the Kraken show a consistent response to teams taking physical liberties it could be a very quick playoff exit.

The disinterested Canucks didn’t show much inclination to want to put the Kraken through any real physical test.

As coach Dave Hakstol noted postgame, his team was far from perfect and made mistakes a better squad might have buried. The biggest was yielding a shorthanded breakaway to J.T. Miller the final minute of the second period with the Kraken up a pair and in complete control.

Fortunately, Matty Beniers raced back in time to disrupt Miller before he could get a shot off.

An optimist might say Beniers’ hustle is one of the “smaller details” Gourde spoke about. Earlier this season, say, back on Dec. 22 at Rogers Arena when the Kraken blew multiple two-goal leads and lost a 6-5 shootout to the Canucks, Miller scores and it’s a different game.

Hakstol also pointed out that the Kraken’s crucial five-on-three penalty kill that preceded Tanev’s tying goal began with a faceoff win and zone clearance. Getting such clearances were a major issue for the penalty kill before the All-Star break and in blowing recent late-game leads.

And as Gourde said, the Kraken must keep getting little things right every game from here on, no matter the opponent. The time to do something about their lack of size has come and gone.

But the Kraken can compensate with heightened urgency on every shift now that the opposing teams and celebratory goal songs they don’t want to hear are about to get a whole lot better.