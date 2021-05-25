WASHINGTON — Forward T.J. Oshie said Tuesday he would rather stay with the Washington Capitals than possibly become captain of the Seattle Kraken when the expansion team begins play next season.

The 34-year-old Oshie, who is from Stanwood, said, “I guess I’ve given thought to the possibility (of playing in Seattle), but my allegiance is here. I’ve done, I feel like, as much as I can to prove that this is where I want to be. So I’ve got family out there, you know, that’s great, but Washington is where I want to be. This is where I’ve bled and cried, everything here. And this is where I want to stay for the long term.

“People can speculate and they can make assumptions about what I want to do or what I would like. People bring up (becoming Seattle’s captain), that stuff’s not that important to me. This is where I want to be, with my buddies, with my family; my kids are growing up in schools here. This is where I love to play hockey.”

The Capitals lost to the Boston Bruins in five games in their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series.

Toronto dominates

MONTREAL — Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, Alex Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

• Jordan Staal scored off a rebound 2:03 into overtime to give host Carolina a 3-2 victory over Nashville — and a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Note

• Wayne Gretzky, 60, is leaving as vice chairperson of the Edmonton Oilers. The league’s career scoring leader cited “the pandemic and other life changes.” Gretzky reportedly will be a lead analyst on TNT’s studio show next season.