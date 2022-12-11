SUNRISE, Fla. — Kraken coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t expect that defenseman Jamie Oleksiak will need to adapt his approach upon serving the three-game suspension for delivering a check to the head Friday against the Washington Capitals.

There’s a theory Oleksiak’s 6-foot-7 height may have made it tougher to avoid connecting directly with the head of Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety was in disagreement upon handing down the suspension, saying Oleksiak had time to choose a different path toward Alexeyev that would have caused the initial blow to be to his torso.

Hakstol came to his player’s defense Sunday after his team’s morning skate.

“If you look at the play, it’s really an unavoidable play for Jamie,” Hakstol said. “He stays low and it’s a quick play. Other than trying to completely get out of the way, it’s an unfortunate result.

“So no there really isn’t an adjustment he needs to make,” Hakstol added. “He’s very conscious of it. He does a very good job of it. He uses his size and physicality well. It’s not a play or an event that’s reoccurred time and time again. He’s done a really good job of being aware of how he’s most effective defending.”

Oleksiak received a two-minute minor but no additional discipline for a check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte back in October. Before that, Oleksiak had gone six years since a two-game suspension for a check to the head on Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris VandeWelde while playing for the Dallas Stars.

Hakstol agreed it might “probably be worth having a discussion” with Oleksiak at some point to remind him of the relative rarity of his suspensions and that it isn’t something worth changing his game over.

“As we get towards next week, I’m sure that somewhere along the way that’ll be part of a conversation,” Hakstol said. “But I don’t feel like that’s something that’s going to be top of mind for him. The biggest thing for him is to go and do the work he can do right now individually on his own. And make sure that he’s ready to come back in and help us when he’s eligible to return.”

Oleksiak’s absence meant Cale Fleury finally got a chance back in the lineup for only the fourth time this season. Fleury, who last played on Nov. 19, was initially paired with Will Borgen, but mixed-and-matched with others as the game wore on.

“We played together toward the end of my last stint and I think we played pretty well together,” Fleury said after the morning skate. “He’s a really good skater so it really helps me out.”

Fleury admitted it’s been tough acclimating to all the bench time he’s seen this season. But there’s only so much he can do about it.

“It’s just consistency for me,” he said. “Really, the only thing I can do is try to be as consistent as I can and try to keep myself in the lineup.”

Strong game from Jones

Kraken goalie Martin Jones wasn’t as tested as he’s been in some recent games the past few weeks, but came up huge against Florida when needed during some critical early junctures his team’s 5-2 win was still in doubt. It was the first time Jones had yielded fewer than four goals his last four outings — a span that saw him yield 21 combined markers.

While many of those goals were not his particular fault, attributable more to sloppy defensive play in front of him, this indeed had the look of a bounce-back affair for him. Jones said the work being done in front of him defensively in this one reminded him more of games during the recent seven-game winning streak

“I thought we checked really well,” he said. “When we’re playing like that we just make it difficult for teams to create any offense, anything off the rush. And we just don’t spend that much time in the defensive zone.”

Wright gets company on Team Canada

With all the talk about Kraken rookie Shane Wright getting invited to Team Canada’s world juniors selection camp this past weekend, he was also joined by some prospects from the local junior hockey squads.

Wright was joined by Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and forward Reid Schaefer. Korchinski was drafted seventh overall by Chicago last summer while Schaefer was picked 32nd overall by Edmonton.

Everett Silvertips defenseman Olen Zellweger, an Anaheim Ducks prospect taken 33rd overall in July 2021 — and won gold with Team Canada back in August — was also invited. Silvertips general manager and coach Dennis Williams was an assistant with the gold medalist Canadian squad and will serve as head coach this time for the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 tournament in Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

