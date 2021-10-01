Every Kraken defender competing for a role has a different set of skills.

There’s Jeremy Lauzon, who played against top lines last season and is an elite penalty killer. Dennis Cholowski is a puck mover who has seen looks on the power play. Connor Carrick has an impressive shot and some speed and has worked as hard as anyone to round out the rest of his game.

None of those three are likely to make up the bottom pair when the Kraken skates on opening night; that’s looking more and more likely to be Haydn Fleury and Carson Soucy.

Soucy, who came from Minnesota in expansion, has already had dinners with Fleury as the two bond off the ice to create some on-ice chemistry, which has been the biggest challenge for the new club.

That duo seems to be clicking, just in time for them to seize the final two spots.

“I think a lot of D-men play similar, they’re in the league they’re all going to be easy to play with for the most part,” said Soucy. “We are doing a lot of little systems, so that’s been a little different just adjusting, but as far as preseason goes we’re just going to keep getting better.”

Fleury has been on three teams in two years, being traded from Carolina to Anaheim last trade deadline and now joining the Kraken. He’s used to the change.

That leaves the final defenders battling for the seventh defenseman spot, and they all have ample experience.

Cholowski has gotten a ton of looks from all over the ice, playing on the power-play unit in two preseason games. He rebounded nicely from a rough scrimmage earlier in camp. Lauzon comes in after playing with Norris candidate Charlie McAvoy in Boston and will have a different role in Seattle regardless of where they pair him.

Then there’s Carrick, likely destined for the AHL since he signed, who has had his own impact.

The 27-year-old has 241 games in the NHL where he’s tallied 49 points. Known more for an electric shot and ability to move the puck than anything else, he’s expanded his game throughout camp.

“You want to defend, have a nice stick and break up some plays,” he said. “My whole career I’ve been good at zone entry, denial. We play a system down low that gives defensemen an opportunity to play offensively, as well as an opportunity to be quick and physical and close a lot, then break through the middle. … I’ve always had a great offensive game but it comes down to these things, if I can find the rush and force bad dumps and then exit in the middle.”

Carrick will have a role with the Kraken, whether it’s out of camp or later on, and his offensive ability is a plus on a team filled with rugged defenders.

Cholowski plays a similar game, which makes his battle with Lauzon, who fits that stay-at-home defensive style, all the more interesting.

“Those two guys are different players,” said head coach Dave Hakstol. “In terms of what they bring, Cholowski is more of that puck-moving defenseman providing offense. Lauzon is that hard guy on the back end, he brings the puck out of the zone and both of those guys are battling for spots.”

Lauzon struggled at times last season; when he didn’t play with McAvoy, his Corsi for (a stat that evaluates how many shots a player’s team generates when they are on the ice for or against) dropped to 47.69, tied for 346th in the league. When he played with McAvoy, the pairing was 90th at 56.79.

He would play with a defenseman not of McAvoy’s ilk if he cracks the roster. It’s still just going to come down to the style the Kraken desires.

“They’ve both played games in this league,” said Hakstol. “A significant number of minutes in this league. Things get very competitive from here on in.”

Notes

The Kraken sent most of its nonroster players back to their respective junior teams Thursday, including second-round draft choice Ryker Evans. The 19-year-old defenseman had an impressive camp, and was the bright spot of the 6-0 loss in Edmonton on Wednesday night. He will report to Western Hockey League’s Regina.

Jacob Melanson, the team’s other draft choice in camp, was sent back to the Acadie-Bathurst in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Forwards Brent Gates Jr., Tye Kartye, Ryan Lohin and Cole MacKay, plus goaltender Frances Marotte, were all released from tryout agreements and go back to their respective junior clubs.

Alexander Wennberg returned to the lineup Friday night in Everett, and started between Marcus Johansson and Calle Jarnkrok. He missed all the previous preseason contests after the birth of his son.