This being “Kids’ Night” at Climate Pledge Arena, several Kraken players had dual youth and adult portraits of themselves shown all game long up on the two video scoreboards.

And down on the ice, there were also dual sides of each Kraken player on display from both an offensive and defensive perspective. Sunday night’s textbook two-way game played by the Kraken in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars saw the visitors struggle most of the way to generate solid chances against goaltender Chris Driedger.

“We knew they were coming off of back-to-back games,” Gourde said of the Stars, who’d won in San Jose the previous night. “So, it was very important for us to have a good start and set the tone for the rest of the game.”

And when the Stars finally did start pouring it on, Dreidger was up to the task, epitomized by a kick save made off Stars veteran Joe Pavelski from the lip of the crease with just over seven minutes to go in the second period. Then, in the final frame, in which the Stars outshot the home side 14-6, Driedger got over in time to stop a close-in chance from the right side by Miro Heiskenen with the Kraken still up by only a goal.

Moments later, it would be Ryan Donato doubling the Kraken’s advantage by taking a long pass from Carson Soucy, going in alone and undressing Stars netminder Jake Oettinger before tucking the puck in an empty net. John Klingberg would finally get Dallas on the board with 5:35 to play, but Yanni Gourde quickly restored the two-goal margin on a breakaway chance just two minutes later and Karson Kuhlman added an empty netter with Oettinger pulled.

Dreidger finished the night with 29 saves in his third consecutive strong outing.

“He kind of took that third period over for us,” Gourde said. “It was great to see.”

Jared McCann had given the Kraken an early lead that would hold up all night, taking an Alex Wennberg pass just under four minutes into the game while short-handed and firing home his 25th goal of the season.

The Kraken needed the victory on a night they temporarily fell into sole possession of last place overall in the NHL courtesy of Arizona’s overtime victory over Chicago. With the win, the Kraken leapfrogged back over the Coyotes and Montreal into 30th spot overall by a lone point.

From the get-go, the Kraken seemed to have a step on their opponents, who’d arrived in town after a win in San Jose the previous night. A rousing electric guitar performance of the national anthem by youngster Nikhil Bagga, 12, had the crowd buzzing beforehand and the electricity seemed to carry over to the home team’s performance.

“It just felt like earlier in the year, we were maybe scared and a little timid to play with the lead,” Driedger said. “Tonight we were a more confident hockey team. Things have been going our way a little bit more lately. We’ve been playing just better hockey and competing no matter what the score is.”

The Kraken limited the Stars to just eight shots on goal the first half of the game. And it was while killing penalties that the dual aspect of their game was truly on-display by the Kraken, with some of their best chances coming when down a man.

After scoring on their initial penalty kill with Kole Lind in the box, the Kraken notched five more shots on net in the second period while defending a man down with Adam Larsson serving two minutes. They very nearly doubled their lead at even strength when Lind fed Gourde right at the crease and his one-timer went off Oettinger’s body and then the cross bar but stayed out.

Then, as the Stars pressed forward in the final frame for the equalizer, it would be the Kraken seizing opportunities with four breakaway chances. Donato made the most of the first of those, grabbing the two-line pass from Soucy, faking Oettinger out and going completely around him for the huge second goal.

“He’d pretty active and agile so if I go with a fake he’s going to bite usually,” Donato said of the Stars goaltender. “But I was lucky enough. I guess those are the kinds of opportunities you pray for.”

And one the Kraken sorely needed as the Stars kept pouring it on from there. But Driedger stood tall with a number of saves in close before Dallas finally put one by him late.

“They still had enough jump for a push at the start of the third,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “But we stayed with it, got a couple of saves at the right time in the third period by Driegs. And we took advantage when they were pushing and aggressive.”

Hakstol liked the way his team generated hose counter-attacking breakaways, reverting from defense to offense when afforded the chance.

“We worked hard and defended,” he said. “And we were able to take advantage of some of those opportunities.”