As the summer rolls along, it will be interesting to see whether the Kraken are done with serious roster additions as they build upon their springtime playoff run.

Remember, it was about this time a year ago, several weeks after free agency opened, that the Kraken picked up the contract of forward Oliver Bjorkstrand from Columbus for the mere cost of a future fourth-round draft pick. It would take some financial maneuvering to pull off a similar move this summer given increasingly limited Kraken salary cap space as we await defenseman Vince Dunn’s pending contract as a restricted free agent.

Some feel the Kraken have done enough just tweaking a team that came within a game of advancing to the Western Conference Final. Then again, that was an awfully tenuous run to cap a season that could have been interpreted numerous different ways depending on a goal scored here or there.

Just how tenuous can be seen in Stanley Cup futures odds posted by gambling websites gauging next season’s title favorites. You’d think the Kraken nearly being among the final four playoff survivors would garner newfound respect.

Alas, not really.

While they are heavier favorites than a year ago coming off a dismal 60-point season, their 100-point follow-up campaign and two-round playoff run still has them among the bottom half of teams in Cup probability odds. The average of the most recent combined odds from five legal U.S. bookmakers — FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesers, PointsBet and DraftKings — gives the Kraken only a 2.44% chance at winning it all.

And that’s just 17th out of 32 teams.

Colorado leads the pack at 10.64%, followed by Carolina at 9.26%, Toronto at 9.17%, Edmonton at 9.01%, New Jersey at 8.77% and the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights No. 6 at 8.06%.

Only two playoff teams from last season — the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets — have slightly lower odds than the Kraken. The non-playoff Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames are given slightly better chances.

What’s going on?

Well, first, the requisite disclaimer. Odds aren’t necessarily reflecting what bookmakers think the Cup outcome will be. They are geared to what they think bettors believe will happen.

There’s a difference. Gambling sites set odds in a way they believe will attract the most bets and generate the most profit.

But before setting odds, they do plenty of research as to what the likely true sports outcomes will be. For those squeamish about me even mentioning gambling within sports coverage, the fact is sports bookmakers are very good at research.

They form conclusions based upon traditional and advanced statistics, proprietary technological data, expert opinion and any insider knowledge they can find. Then, once they decide what they believe will happen — in this case, who will win the Cup — bookmakers try to gauge the difference between that and what sports bettors believe will happen.

And only then will they set the odds accordingly.

Those odds usually tend to generally reflect what ends up happening down the road. After all, if the bookmakers set odds too low on Colorado winning it all, they’ll get tons of gambling action from people who still respect the Avalanche looking to make an easy buck by taking that bet and the higher payout it offers on a lower-rated team.

That’s a recipe for financial disaster if you’re a bookmaker. So, the posted odds to have to be objectively calculated within the realm of reality and not based upon subjective stuff such as hope, emotion, animosity, love or whatever else the average sports fan brings to the table.

But there is always room calculated for surprises. After all, the oddsmakers aren’t saying the Kraken have zero chance. Just less of one.

To summarize: The Kraken having the 17th best odds doesn’t mean you write them off. Also, so many teams clustered closely in the oddsmakers’ top grouping shows the Cup may again be wide open this season for anyone making the playoffs.

All that said, the Kraken’s playoff run doesn’t seem to be generating broad respect.

Again, this might have to do with how tenuous our perception of the Kraken’s recent season was. The narrative might have been far different had they been swept in Nashville in a pair of late-March regular season games and then lost an ensuing contest in Dallas instead of winning in overtime.

Had that happened, there was a slight chance of the Kraken collapsing and missing the playoffs altogether. But taking three of four points in Nashville and the surprise win in Dallas — their first ever — allowed them to absorb an ensuing loss in Minnesota and make the playoffs with help from a soft late schedule.

Still, we forget sometimes just how tired the Kraken looked down the stretch. And we’ve mostly forgotten because they stunned the defending champion Avalanche in an opening playoff round that went the seven-game distance.

But we’ve also largely forgotten how that first round nearly played out. The Kraken won the opener but lost the next two and went to overtime at home in Game 4.

Had the Avalanche scored to take a 3-1 series lead back home, there’s an excellent chance they’d have finished the Kraken off in five games. Then, the summer Kraken narrative would have been of a team that barely hung on to make the playoffs before being one-and-done.

We’d also be hearing about how the Kraken were no match for the true conference contenders.

But that didn’t happen. Jordan Eberle scored in overtime, the Kraken went on to win the series and then took Dallas the distance. The summer narrative has been about an up-and-coming team poised to take the next step. That Andre Burakovsky returning from injury will be akin to a free agent signing and lessens the need for major additions.

And all of that may be true. But it’s also a slightly romanticized narrative hinging on a single Eberle overtime goal.

Bookmakers don’t have time for romanticism. In the world of cold, hard facts, there was tenuousness to what the Kraken accomplished.

It’s why I’m keeping a close eye on developments leaguewide, not entirely convinced the Kraken are done bettering themselves. Regardless of what happens next, the upcoming season should be very interesting to follow. And to see whether Kraken narrative changes in a broader, more permanent way beyond their local market.