Sports Radio KJR has apparently zeroed in on onetime Everett Silvertips broadcaster Al Kinisky as the next color analyst for Kraken games.

Kinisky, 51, played his junior hockey primarily for the Seattle Thunderbirds and was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990 before a knee injury ended his playing career. He went on to spend a decade working Silvertips games as an analyst starting in 2006 — including one season alongside current Kraken radio reporter and studio host Mike Benton.

Sources close to the situation have indicated the new analyst could be announced as early as this week.

The search for a replacement analyst alongside play-by-play commentator Everett Fitzhugh began this summer when Dave Tomlinson left the KJR job to take on a previously unrevealed role. Tomlinson’s new position was announced this week — one of two new television analysts for Vancouver Canucks games on Sportsnet alongside onetime NHL player Ray Ferraro.

Interestingly, Ferraro’s son, Landon, 32, had also vied for the KJR vacancy created by Tomlinson leaving and is said to have made quite an impression among the station’s top brass. But a decision was made, in consultation with the Kraken, to go in a different direction.

Besides his father now working Canucks games, Landon Ferraro’s stepmother is current Canucks assistant general manager Cammi Granato.

Others contemplated for the role by KJR included former longtime NHL defenseman Steve Konroyd, 62, an NHL Network analyst who previously worked alongside Kraken TV analyst Ed Olczyk on NBC Sports television broadcasts of Chicago Blackhawks games. Former NHL forward Turner Stevenson, 51, a Stanley Cup winner with New Jersey and a longtime local elite level youth hockey coach in the Seattle region, also met twice with KJR officials about the analyst’s role.

But Stevenson, currently coaching the 14-under team at the Kent-based Star Hockey Academy, as of Tuesday had yet to be invited in to KJR parent iHeartMedia studios for an “aircheck” — the industry term for a studio audition. Kinisky recently had such a test at iHeartMedia studios and is said to have done very well.

Besides his extensive work on Silvertips games, Kinisky, who has worked locally in commercial real estate for more than 15 years, is big on hockey analytics — which the Kraken have made a priority in building their franchise.