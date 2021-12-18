As more NHL teams have their seasons paused due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Seattle Kraken will have another game postponed before the holiday break begins on Friday.

After Seattle’s game in Calgary on Dec. 23 was postponed on Friday due to the Flames’ severe outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t visit the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday due to an outbreak in the Toronto organization, an NHL source confirmed.

The Kraken are hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and were scheduled to face Toronto in the back-to-back. The Maple Leafs were scheduled to face the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday night, but the Canucks’ two games this weekend have now been canceled.

After the Flames, Panthers and Avalanche had their games paused going into the holiday break on Friday, Nashville, which has nine positive cases, is expected to join them.

As of Saturday morning, there were 90 players and 35 team staff members in COVID protocols across the NHL. The Maple Leafs currently have five players in protocol.

The Kraken had not had any games postponed due to COVID all season and now have had two postponed in the past 48 hours.

“The teams last year that stayed healthy were generally the ones that did really well,” Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said on Saturday morning after an optional morning skate. “You have to treat it like a regular injury, you’re out 10 days, it can really hurt your team. So you take as many measures as you can to stay healthy.”

