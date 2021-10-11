The NHL season is long – the longest in professional sports, ranging from October through the end of June. Hockey fans have a reputation as the most passionate and intense in major sports, but the season can wear on in the dog days of January.

One of the keys to hockey season, for a player, reporter, or fan, is to simply pace yourself; the intensity of opening night won’t string itself through all the way to the end.

So, what are the important things for new Kraken fans to keep in mind in their first NHL season?

The pace and length aside, there are a few things worth bearing in mind while watching each game.

Line changes happen fast

Players stay out on the ice just between 45-60 seconds, and when they do change, it’s away from the puck. When attending the game, keep an eye on the benches while the puck is in play elsewhere to see the players switch onto the ice.

To yell or not to yell “shoot”

You’ll hear plenty of people yell “shoot!” at the most inopportune times, such as when the Kraken doesn’t even have the puck. You don’t have to do that.

Advertising

Snack breaks

Intermissions last 18 minutes at the end of the first and second frames, that’s when you’ll want to get up and get a snack. Before overtime, though, there will be just a five minute break. During the period, commercial breaks happen during the 14, 10, and 6 minute marks. However, they won’t cut to a break in the midst of a power play, or after an icing call.

Stoppages

Stoppages on the ice happen for all sorts of reasons, but two of the most common are offsides and icing. Icing happens when the puck is sent all the way down the rink from beyond the center of the ice, and offsides when the puck enters the offensive zone after the offensive team. Commercial breaks can occur after offsides.

Want to know more?

Is there an aspect of hockey you’d still like to see explained? Or is there something about the Kraken you haven’t seen us cover?

Let us know below, or click here.