LAS VEGAS — Kraken forward Jared McCann was lamenting after a somewhat sloppy, mostly forgettable opening night by both teams about how his own squad seemed “a half second late everywhere” when given opportunities to change their fortunes.

Indeed, by the second minute of the middle period of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, the Kraken had already misfired on several opportunities, let some opposing forwards in behind them and found themselves trailing by three goals. McCann eventually got the visitors on the board before the game’s halfway mark, but the lack of execution at even-strength eventually carried over to the power play and doomed any chance of a comeback against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“I think we had a lot of good chances,” McCann said of a power play that finished 0-for-4 and couldn’t take advantage of a five-minute major penalty in the third when it was still a two-goal game. “Obviously, we have to be a little bit better on the breakouts, get in their zone and have control a little bit better. But we did have some chances.”

That they did in a contest where the Kraken largely controlled the opening seven minutes, but misfired on some point-blank opportunities. Chandler Stephenson then got in behind the Kraken defense on an odd-man rush and tapped home a Brett Howden pass on the first Vegas shot of the night behind Philipp Grubauer to get the defending champs off and running.

Brandon Tanev later that period attempted to clear the puck behind his own net and had it deflect off Jonathan Marchessault for another Vegas goal. Then, fewer than two minutes into the second period, Vince Dunn — playing his first game in more than two weeks — failed to stop a long stretch pass to Ivan Barbashev, who raced in and fired a slap shot past Grubauer from close range to make it a 3-0 game.

McCann got one back that same period off of a Jordan Eberle feed to the slot. Then, with the Kraken down 3-1 in the third, Howden was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to Tanev’s head that presented the Kraken with a golden opportunity to narrow the gap.

Advertising

But after a clean faceoff win by Matty Beniers and quick chance for Eberle, the Kraken enjoyed little sustained pressure the rest of the five-minute power play and that was the game. Tanev, who was on the ice writhing in pain after the Howden hit, eventually got up and left under his own steam but did not return.

There was no update postgame on his condition.

Jack Eichel added an empty net goal late as the Kraken’s struggles continued against a team they’re now 1-8 against in their somewhat brief history.

“I thought we skated, played aggressive and carried the play five-on-five,” Eberle said. “But the big one is the power play. We’ve got to find a way to get a timely goal and find a way to get back in it.”

“There are a bunch of things we’ve got to try to correct,” Eberle said. “We’ve just got to try to maybe simplify it…because the power play, especially early in the year, is such a huge thing.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had said after Tuesday’s morning skate that the game represented a good early test for his players “to go out and get it going.”

“It’s gonna be a hell of an atmosphere here,” Hakstol said. “There’s a lot going on with banner raising and opening night. So you know, we’ve just got to make sure that our energy and our focus is exactly where we want it to be right at the drop of the puck, whatever that might be.”

Advertising

But it wasn’t to be on a night the Golden Knights celebrated last spring’s Cup win with a pregame banner raising ceremony that delayed puck drop until 8:14 p.m. The Kraken kept things interesting those early minutes, confounding Vegas with their team speed and generating some quality chances on netminder Adin Hill.

Dunn leaned into a pair of slap shots early on, one of them from dangerous territory in the high slot, but couldn’t get enough on either to hit the net.

For Dunn, it was his first game in more than two weeks after revealing Tuesday morning he’d arrived in training camp with an undisclosed condition that wasn’t healing right away. Dunn finally resumed skating on the side with coaches early last week and then undertook his first team workout ahead of last Friday’s preseason finale against Edmonton.

This opening of a tough 10-game stretch for the Kraken, seven against playoff teams, might have turned out differently had they executed more often against Hill when afforded the chance.

“We had a couple of missed nets on a couple of real good opportunities,” Hakstol said after the game. “We executed the play really well but we didn’t finish.”

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy agreed postgame that the overall execution by both teams was lacking and indicative of early season timing that isn’t quite there. Cassidy felt his team, outshot 5-0 in the opening minutes, was fortunate to have the three-goal lead by the middle period.

Hill did his part to swing momentum when the Kraken weren’t misfiring, making a quick, kick save on an Andre Burakovsky blast seconds before Stephenson opened the scoring at the other end of the ice.

“There will be a bunch out of this game that we’ll take away from it,” Hakstol said. “I thought we could clean up and look more efficient. And it’s not going to be just in one area.”

BOX SCORE