Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, fresh off of two late scoring chances at the goalmouth in the dying seconds of Friday night’s loss, had some thoughts afterward about why it took so long to get in-close that way.

There wasn’t much room for creativity on a night the Minnesota Wild threw their weight around early and placed a vise grip on Kraken forwards hoping to find a way inside toward better shooting lanes. But ultimately, the Kraken blinked first and never fully recovered in a tight-checking 1-0 loss in front of 17,151 fans at Climate Pledge Arena that halted their franchise record streak of five consecutive victories.

“I think we’ve got to find more shots on the inside,” Gourde said of how the Kraken could have better penetrated the Wild’s blockade. “There was definitely a lot of outside play. Even the shots we were taking, we needed to find rebounds. We’ve got to be net-front. If that goalie sees the puck, most likely he’s going to make the save. So, we’ve got to do a better job of making his game a little bit harder.”

That goalie was none other than Marc-Andre Fleury, winner of multiple Stanley Cups, a Vezina Trophy and now a game at Climate Pledge in his second try after turning away 28 shots for the shutout. Fleury and the Wild returned the shutout favor just eight days after being blanked in Minnesota by the Kraken, riding a late first-period goal by Mats Zuccarello all the way to the finish.

Zuccarello found himself free in the slot, where a loose puck went straight to him off a turnover in a scrum and he quickly snapped it by Kraken goaltender Martin Jones. Gourde was at his pesky best all game, trading physical blows with the Wild, drawing a penalty and helping kill off three more as the Kraken have now fended off 16 consecutive power play attempts.

Jones was again rock solid, turning aside 20 of 21 shots by the Wild — including a one-timer by Kirill Kaprizov at the goalmouth and a third period breakaway chance — to keep his team in it.

“Our defensemen were blocking big shots and we made it hard for them to cross the (blue) line when they entered in,” Gourde said. “We knew their pressure points and we executed very well. And Jones was great for us once again.”

Jones needed to be at the top of his game on a day the Kraken placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Long Term Injured Reserve. The move was done for salary cap reasons so backup Magnus Hellberg — reclaimed off waivers from Ottawa earlier in the week — could be placed on the roster along with recalled defenseman Gustav Oloffson.

Grubauer will need to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days, but the move is retroactive to his Oct. 21 injury and was likely to wind up missing that much time in any event.

So, it was largely the Jones show again in this one, though the Kraken couldn’t get enough quality chances in close on Fleury for their own goalie’s play to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had one of the better Kraken scoring chances all night midway through the third, getting in close down the left side, but his wrist shot was kicked away by Fleury. Justin Schultz was then set up nicely in the slot with five minutes to go, but his one-timed slapper was deflected out of play.

“They don’t give you much out there,” Schultz said. “They’re a heavy, big team and they made it tough on us. We really didn’t get too many looks early on. We got some more at the end, but it was a tough game out there.”

This was obviously going to be a huge test for the Kraken once it was confirmed hulking defenseman Jamie Oleksiak would miss at least a couple of games.

Oleksiak’s lower body injury marked the first time all season the team’s blue-line depth would be tested, forcing them away from the three perfect left-right shot pairings they’d utilized all season. The Wild tried to take advantage of the missing 6-foot-7, 255-pounder early on, pounding the Kraken on the forecheck.

But the defense held firm, with some nice plays by Will Borgen and Adam Larsson knocking shooters off the puck before they could unload.

Cale Fleury, making his first start of the season as Schultz’s defensive partner in place of Oleksiak, also made a solid play. He thwarted a potential a 3-on-1 Wild break by playing the puck off the neutral zone side boards and out of harm’s way.

But the Kraken couldn’t capitalize on four power-play chances to turn things around.

“It was a pretty tight game and you knew it was going to be that way,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s that kind of night. You’ve got to find a dirty one, a greasy one somewhere and we weren’t able to do that.”

