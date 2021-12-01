DETROIT – A depleted Kraken lineup missing its two top point getters threw a bunch of makeshift line combinations together hoping for a final spark to cap a successful road trip.

And by the time this topsy-turvy Wednesday night of turnovers, momentum changes, called-back goals and a little puck luck for both teams had ended, the Kraken had battled for a hard-earned point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The defeat in their first-ever game in an Original Six market gave the Kraken a 2-1-1 record in their now-completed East Coast road swing.

Ryan Donato scored a pair of goals, including the tying marker with 5:44 to go in regulation on a shot from the right faceoff circle. Lucas Raymond had given the Red Wings a lead earlier in the period when, after a Kraken turnover, he was fed the puck turned and beat Philipp Grubauer with a quick wristshot.

The Kraken then survived a nailbiting 3-on-3 overtime session in which the Red Wings controlled the puck for the most part. Seattle’s best scoring chance coming when Yanni Gourde stole a puck, battled to the net and almost sneaked a shot home.

Dylan Larkin beat Grubauer on Detroit’s second shot of the best-of-three shootout, but Joonas Donskoi then evened things up on his team’s third and final chance to send things to a bonus round. But Adam Erne scored on Detroit’s first try, followed by an Alex Wennberg miss to end it.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol’s squad had entered the day missing leading point-getter Jaden Schwartz and top goal scorer Jordan Eberle, who are both out indefinitely with lower body injuries suffered Monday in Buffalo. Kraken netminder Chris Driedger was also put on injured reserve with a lower body injury from that same game, meaning Wednesday’s starter Grubauer will carry the bulk of things from here.

Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken, who matched second period markers by Detroit forwards Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov to keep the game up-for-grabs heading into the final period.

Both teams had scrambled for some cohesion in the early going at Little Caesars Arena; the Kraken seeking to make their lines work and the Red Wings trying to find their legs after a tough win in Boston the prior night.

Things opened up towards the first period’s latter stages once a flurry of penalties were called and the ice opened up a bit. Both teams scored a goal that didn’t count, the waved-off tallies coming within two minutes of each other as the period drew to a close.

First, it was Mason Appleton bumping into Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss just before a shot came in that eluded him. The goal was instantly called back and the Red Wings appeared to take the lead minutes later when Lucas Raymond sped in and beat Grubauer to the short side from a bad angle.

But the Kraken challenged the goal immediately, claiming the play had been offside at the blueline. Upon video replay, it too was called off and the teams headed to intermission scoreless.

It was the Red Wings that came out stronger to start the middle frame, with Grubauer making a spectacular leg save on a breakaway in which Red Wings forward Filip Zadina went for the deke. But Adam Larsson was called for hooking on the play and Fabbri quickly scored a goal that did count.

Grubauer had let an initial shot trickle through his pads and roll to the goal line before the puck was swept away. But Grubauer never regained his footing or positioning as players battled in the corner and the puck eventually found its way out to the slot where Fabbri easily deposited it in the vacated net at the 4:46 mark.

But this was the kind of game where momentum was fleeting and penalties really could swing things. That’s what happened midway through the period when former Tri-City Americans forward Michael Rasmussen was sent off and Kraken defenseman Dunn scored his second of the season on the powerplay.

Dunn took pass in the high slot from Marcus Johansson and beat Greiss with a perfectly placed wristshot through traffic at 10:44 to tie it 1-1.

The Kraken then took a brief lead at 16:04 of the period as Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle fell down in his own zone and Joonas Donskoi pounced on the loose puck. Donskoi fed it to Gourde, who found Donato alone on the left side for an easy goal deposited into a partially vacated net.

But the Red Wings countered with 1:48 remaining in the frame as an initial shot was blocked, but Namestiknov chopped away at the loose puck and got it by a partially screened Grubauer to make it a 2-2 game.