Kraken prospect Shane Wright was again one of the last players off the ice Wednesday morning before accompanying his travel group to British Columbia for the night’s penultimate preseason game.

Wright’s appearance against the Vancouver Canucks in the B.C. town of Abbotsford will likely be his last this preseason as remaining players leave on Thursday for Edmonton, Alberta and Friday’s finale against the Oilers before the Oct. 10 regular-season opener. It has been a workmanlike training camp for last year’s No. 4 overall draft selection, evidenced not only by Wright staying late after practices but also his picking up on professional hockey nuances.

“I think overall I’m feeling more comfortable out there,” Wright said before leaving for Wednesday’s game. “I’m more comfortable holding on to the puck a little bit more, making plays and understanding our systems just a little bit better. And understanding teammates and systems and all that.”

That comfort level was tough to find a year ago, even though the Kraken ultimately broke camp with Wright for eight NHL games. But that was out of necessity, given how NHL rules prevented the teenager from being sent to the AHL and the Kraken were reluctant to return Wright for another season of major junior hockey.

They eventually did send Wright back to junior after he’d appeared somewhat overmatched in the NHL with limited playing time. Along the way, he got sporadic AHL rehabilitation and playoff stints not covered by NHL transfer rules and showed positive development at the pro level.

This year, with the Kraken knowing they’ll have a rule waiver allowing Wright, still only 19, to play in the AHL right away, he’ll likely head to the team’s Coachella Valley Firebirds affiliate to continue gains made in camp. One of those, as Wright mentioned, is his ability to hold the puck longer, which is something general manager Ron Francis prioritized as necessary for the top prospect to show off skills that got him drafted so high.

“I think I’m just kind of doing that instinctively a little but more now,” Wright said. “I think that kind of comes along with the confidence and being more comfortable just holding on to that puck and making plays rather than just deferring to someone else.

“So, I really feel like I’m making strides in that area and continue to kind of focus on that.”

Wright’s situation differs from Kraken prospects Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans, who’ve made strong cases to be kept by the team. Both have played full AHL seasons, with winger Kartye named that league’s top rookie before making his NHL debut in last spring’s playoffs, while defenseman Evans was an AHL all-star last season and Coachella Valley’s second-best playoff point-getter.

Evans is also being considered for the season opener as top-pairing left-handed defender Vince Dunn hasn’t practiced with the team in a week. The Kraken won’t officially say Dunn was injured, though he’s been seen doing skating drills the past few days on a side rink with coaches.

The Kraken used left-handed shot Evans alongside Dunn’s top-pairing partner Adam Larsson against Edmonton on Monday and he appeared to fit well.

Wright has yet to even get a taste of playing in pro games more than a few weeks at a time, let alone excelled in them at any level. Watching him work on faceoffs after practice with seasoned NHL centerman Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, 38, showed he still has learning ahead in plying tricks of the trade.

The Kraken were second worst in the league at faceoffs last season, winning just 45.8% in a league where 47% is considered “replacement level” while 55% is very good and 60% is elite. Yanni Gourde was the top Kraken player at 49.7%, the since-departed Morgan Geekie was at 49.2%, Alex Wennberg at 45.6% and Matty Beniers at just 42.2% among centermen.

Wright won just 32.3% of his limited faceoffs at the NHL level.

That’s one reason Bellemare, who won 52.3% of faceoffs last season and is above 50% for his career, is seen as a lock for the fourth line. The Kraken will also be breaking some newcomers on to the fourth line, whether Kailer Yamamoto, rookie Kartye, or both, and could use a veteran centerman to help guide things.

“It’s not like there are a half-dozen jobs available, right?” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Wednesday. “I mean, you get down to a pretty finite number here and we’ve got to make some decisions along the way.”

Hakstol wasn’t referring to Wright in particular, though he did say that showing “the ability to execute at a higher level” and do it consistently will be key to anyone surviving through final cuts. The Kraken took goalies Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord to play the Canucks, with Hakstol saying both “have had good camps” competing for the backup role.

If things are indeed viewed as relatively equal between them, the Kraken seem likely to keep Daccord as his cost-effective $1.2 million salary each of the next two seasons would be tougher to slip through waivers to the AHL than Driedger’s remaining year at $3.5 million.

As for, Bellemare, he’ll likely get at least the early regular season to show he can help while Wright finally receives consistent pro playing time in the AHL. Bellemare has spent much of camp getting up to speed on his new teammates and the Kraken’s system — which is similar to one he played in Tampa Bay.

“It’s not so different, but the difficult part is just a little tweak can make the whole system look different even if on paper it’s the same kind of thing,” Bellemare said, adding the Kraken place added responsibility on centers to play a tight defensive game in their own end.

But with ample NHL years behind him, the Kraken have confidence Bellemare can learn quickly. And that the prospect whose spot he’ll almost certainly occupy for now, Wright, picks up his own pro nuances in the AHL while waiting for the next Kraken opening.