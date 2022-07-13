Kraken general manager Ron Francis escaped the free-agent chaos for a few minutes Wednesday and presented last week’s fourth-overall draft pick Shane Wright with a wad of papers between the benches.

Wright signed a three-year, entry-level contract on the ice as soon as he and his fellow prospects finished up a scrimmage on the third day of development camp at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Wright then swung a stuffed fish into the delighted crowd.

“Little bit of a surprise,” Wright said. “I kind of knew I was going to sign sometime this week — I didn’t know that it was going to be like that.

“Obviously super honored, super excited.”

Wright had 32 goals and 94 points through 63 games last season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL. He was long expected to go first or second in the draft but didn’t hear his name called right away in Montreal.

The Kraken didn’t hesitate in taking him off the board, then putting pen to paper.

Wright indicated the goal is to crack the Kraken roster next season, well before his 19th birthday. The 6-foot, 198-pound center spoke of the work he needs to put in before training camp.

“It’s just another step in my journey,” Wright said. “The first step is to get drafted, the next step is to sign the contract. The next step is to play my first game and to be a regular on the team.”

