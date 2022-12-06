Kraken forward Yanni Gourde always draws attention whenever playing his “hometown” Montreal Canadiens, but this time there was an additional reason.

The Kraken opted Tuesday night to put Gourde at left wing and fellow veteran Oliver Bjorkstrand at right wing on a line centered by rookie Shane Wright, who was going up against a team that bypassed him in the NHL Draft last July and went with Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall instead. New Jersey and Arizona passed on Wright as well before the Kraken nabbed him at No. 4 overall.

Wright wasted no time in scoring his first NHL goal, taking a pass out front from Bjorkstrand and one-timing it home from the slot with 4:30 to play in the opening period.

Wright has said he harbors no ill will toward the Canadiens – despite his alleged draft night staredown in the vicinity of the Montreal team table. Even so, with Wright playing his first NHL game in a month after a two-week AHL conditioning stint, Gourde planned to speak with him pregame to make sure he was as comfortable as possible.

“There are lots of things I can do to help him out and make sure he’s comfortable out there and make sure that he feels good and he knows what he has to do – knows the way I want to play,” said Gourde, who played alongside Wright in some of his prior games thus far. “All those little things that you communicate before games so that way, when the game comes and those plays happen, he knows exactly what to do and how I expect him to make the play. How our team expects him to make the play.

“You just talk through things and it becomes more natural and quicker.”

Advertising

Most of Montreal’s large traveling media contingent was attending the Canadiens’ morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena, but a lone radio reporter did show up at the Kraken Community iceplex to conduct a French-language interview with Gourde – the team’s only Quebec native from the town of Saint Narcisse, not far from Quebec City.

“It’s always a fun game,” said Gourde, who grew up an avid Canadiens fan but helped beat Montreal with the winning goal of Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final while playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning. “It’s always one of the games I look forward to. Obviously, watching them growing up, it makes them extra special.”

Another Kraken player viewing the Canadiens as his hometown team is forward Daniel Sprong, who has two goals, three assists his last four games, was born in The Netherlands but moved to Montreal with his family at age 7 to further his hockey career when it became obvious he had more talent than his native country could develop.

Sprong’s father, Hannie, eventually got season tickets to watch the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The family would sit in the lower bowl, where a young Sprong soon became a featured attraction.

“I had really blonde hair back then so they were always putting me up on the JumboTron when they took shots of the crowd,” Sprong said.

Alas, young Sprong was a huge fan of Russian winger Ilya Kovalchuk, who back then was a 50-goal star with the Atlanta Thrashers. Sprong had a Thrashers jersey with Kovalchuk’s name on it and wore it to Bell Centre one night.

Advertising

Sure enough, the crowd camera found the blonde-haired Sprong yet again. But this time, he stood up in his Thrashers jersey for all of the arena’s fans to see.

“That’s the last time I ever got put on the Jumbotron again,” Sprong said.

Notes

* One lingering anomaly amid the Kraken’s stellar 15-6-3 start has been an abysmal penalty kill unit ranking among the NHL’s worst. The Kraken entered Tuesday having fended off just 66.7% of power plays against – ranking 30th of 32 teams.

The Florida Panthers scored three of their five goals against the Kraken on Saturday night via the power play. After a prescheduled team day off Sunday, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had his team working on its penalty kill at Monday’s practice.

“The first thing that has to happen is we have to get away from at least one unnecessary penalty per game,” Hakstol said. “That’s a really good place to start. The other place is just getting back on the same page.

“There are several different areas to the PK, right? There’s the initial faceoff, there’s what we’re doing in the neutral zone. There’s the structure in the (defensive) zone. And all of those areas can improve.”

Advertising

* The Kraken faced a bit of a choice on which goaltender to go with against Montreal, given the strong career records of both their netminders when facing them. Martin Jones, who got the nod Tuesday night, was 9-1-0 with a .934 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average his last 10 outings against the Canadiens while Philipp Grubauer had won his last four starts against them since 2018 with a .921 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.

* Kraken forward Jordan Eberle entered Tuesday with 21 points his last 21 games overall and 11 points his prior 10 games at home.

* Morgan Geekie returned to action for the Kraken after missing three games with an upper body injury suffered two weeks ago against Anaheim.