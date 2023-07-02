For Kraken prospect Shane Wright, the chance to make a statement even before taking the ice this week was too big to pass up.

It’s been a whirlwind year since Wright was drafted No. 4 overall by the Kraken, one in which he’s appeared in 76 preseason, regular season, postseason and tournament games for the NHL club, the junior Windsor Spitfires, Team Canada’s World Junior squad the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Kraken gave Wright the option of bypassing this week’s team development camp and resting up — an offer taken by minor-leaguers Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye — but he wouldn’t hear of it.

“I mean, I want to be a part of this,” Wright said Sunday after the prospects held public workouts at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “I really want, first of all, just to be around the new draftees. It’s always cool seeing some other guys get drafted. And I’m not only a year older but I feel like I have a lot of experience at the pro level and can help be a mentor to help teach and help those guys learn.

“Being a role model, a leader here, is what I really wanted to do. And also, I just love being here and love skating. They kind of gave me the option to come, but it was definitely no question that I wanted to come out here and skate.”

Hearing Wright express that could go a long way with Kraken brass wondering whether a player still only 19 has the physical and mental maturity to make the NHL leap next season. Wright a year ago watched Matty Beniers come to development camp after playing 10 NHL games the prior spring and saw how he was with him and other draftees.

So, Wright is now emulating that, including with the team’s most recent No. 1 pick, winger Eduard Sale, taken No. 20 overall last week. Sale threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday as the Kraken’s draft class attended the Mariners game at T-Mobile Park.

“He doesn’t have much English, but he’s a great guy, he’s a funny guy,” Wright said of the Czech Republic native. “And he threw a pretty good pitch the other night.”

Wright’s camp appearance comes on a weekend in which the Kraken unloaded members of a fourth line among the NHL’s most productive, allowing Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Ryan Donato to depart as free agents to free up roster room for incoming future hopefuls.

Some space was filled Sunday with the free-agent signing of another former first-round pick in Kailer Yamamoto of the Edmonton Oilers, not long ago arguably the most touted Washington State prospect ever.

Yamamoto, a Spokane native who played junior hockey for the hometown Chiefs, arrives on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and gives the Kraken a homegrown player they’ve quietly yearned for as they strive for market inroads. And at age 24 he’s far younger than T.J. Oshie or Tyler Johnson, two Washington natives many felt the Kraken would land before the 2021 expansion draft.

These aren’t your original Kraken anymore, with only seven of 18 forwards from the October 2021 opening-night roster or injured list still with the franchise. While the team’s playoff core remains, an internal youth movement headed by Calder Trophy winner Beniers is also underway — and Wright hopes to factor in.

Wright spoke Sunday about learning to “be a pro” this past year, starting with his voluminous schedule that — while somewhat comparable to his 63-game major junior season in 2021-22 — was unprecedented for him given the quality of competition.

“It’s all about the learning experience and growing into the pro atmosphere and the pro lifestyle and learning how to be a pro,” Wright said. “You really have to take care of your body more. You’re playing against bigger, stronger guys and you’re going to get beat up more. You’re going to get sore, with bumps and bruises and whatnot. And you’re also on the road. You’re in and out of hotels and not eating at restaurants and stuff. So, you’ve got to find those areas to really take care of yourself and kind of manage what you do off the ice.”

And though his summer goal is to train with pro players and “gain a little bit of muscle mass” his current frame — still listed at 6 feet, 198 pounds — already looks far broader and more muscular than a year ago.

Wright, likely summoning some modesty, claimed not to have noticed a difference.

“I think just playing at the pro level for the amount of playoffs I did, you naturally have to adapt and grow stronger playing against those bigger, stronger guys,” he said.

He could need every bit of that muscle and more this coming season. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Saturday he’s still planning negotiations on a rule exception to enable Wright to play in the AHL if he fails to stick with the team following a maximum nine-game trial this fall.

Wright again returning to major junior hockey — as rules require 18- and-19-year-old junior draftees that don’t make NHL clubs to do — makes little sense for his development. So, unless an exception is made, the Kraken might be keep Wright for good this time — unlike last season when he went back to junior after eight NHL games and a onetime, two-week AHL conditioning stint.

The rules did allow Wright to participate in the AHL playoffs with Coachella Valley once his junior team was eliminated. He said that experience of grappling for limited ice time and then making the most of it should serve him well at Kraken camp this fall.

“I’ve got to earn my spot,” Wright said. “I’ve got to earn my ice time and prove and show my coaches that I belong there and can earn my spot and deserve to be on the team.”